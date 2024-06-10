Top 100 2025 cornerback commits to Penn State

Penn State made a significant splash on the recruiting trail Monday morning, securing a commitment from across the country. Top 100 Mater Dei (Calif.) cornerback Daryus Dixson announced his commitment to James Franklin and Penn State after having an official visit with the program last week.

Dixson chose Penn State over Tennessee and Washington while holding offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Colorado, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and several other top schools. The Southern California native is the 247Sports Composite rankings’ No. 90 overall recruit and the No.10 cornerback in the nation.

Without a doubt, Dixson’s commitment is a massive get for Penn State after beating out multiple top programs for his signature.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Dixson became the Nittany Lion’s highest-ranked player in the Class of 2025 and the highest-ranked cornerback to commit to Penn State since Lamont Wade in 2017.

Dixson is known for his physicality. 257Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins even said, “he is the most physical corner out West and plays with the ferocity of a linebacker in a corner body.”

Penn State definitely secured a top prospect in the Class of 2025, and Dixson becomes the second defensive back to join the class, joining Xxavier Thomas.

Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class now features 14 commits, ranking 11th nationally, according to 247Sports.

