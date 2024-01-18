Top 100 2024 recruit expressing interest in LSU

The ripple effect of former Alabama coach Nick Saban continued on Thursday with 2024 Alabama signee Jameer Grimsley entering the portal.

According to On3, Grimsley was a top-100 recruit in the 2024 class and the 15th-best cornerback. He’s a consensus four-star with all major recruiting services ranking Grimsley as a top 300 recruit.

Grimsley told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that LSU will be in consideration. It makes sense given LSU just hired Corey Raymond, who recruited Grimsley when Raymond was working at Florida.

Corner remains a position of need for LSU and there could be immediate playing time for Grimsley under a completely new look defensive staff.

UPDATE: Spoke with former Alabama CB Jameer Grimsley and he said Florida & LSU are the schools that stand out to him The 6’3 187 CB also said he will most likely not take any visits, & just announce a commitment Top 100 Recruit in the ‘24 Classhttps://t.co/PZwsZKFBkO pic.twitter.com/hA7S5TYFy8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 18, 2024

While technically a transfer, Grimsley would be a true freshman in 2024 and one of the top-rated players in LSU’s 2024 class.

LSU is looking for a strong finish this cycle after flipping Dominick McKinley on New Year’s Eve while still pushing to flip five-star athlete Terry Bussey.

Adding Bussey and Grimslee would be a big boost for the LSU secondary.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire