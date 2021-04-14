  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Top-10 worst wide receiver corps: Teams that need serious help in the 2021 NFL draft

Matt Harmon
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At the beginning of this offseason, I wrote about the state of the wide receiver position in 2021.

Long story short: The position is incredibly stacked with quality, high-level players, and the 2021 NFL draft class is only set to boost it. Not only are there studs at the top of the board in Ja’Marr Chase and Devonta Smith, but the depth of possible strong contributors goes well beyond the capacity of the draft’s first two days.

Despite the fact that there is an overflow of good NFL receivers right now, there are some downright needy wide receiver corps across the league. All of their requirements for help, however, aren’t quite the same.

Here, I’ll look at the top 10 teams that are in the worst shape at wide receiver and will need to add a few players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

No. 1 - Detroit Lions

Not only are the Lions clearly the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL right now, but you can also argue there’s a decent gap between them and the rest of the league.

Detroit had to sign veterans Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams in free agency just to qualify as a non-expansion-team-level receiver room. They’re in the brutal position of having neither a starting-caliber veteran nor a promising young player on the roster. Every team that follows the Lions on this list at least has one of the two.

The Lions own the seventh pick in Round 1 and they could be tempted by Ja’Marr Chase if he fell there. But this entire roster is in such bad shape that taking a receiver in the top-10 would be aggressive. It’s more likely they give the WR room the reinforcements it desperately needs at 41st and 72nd overall.

No. 2 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ wide receiver mistakes over the past two drafts have hampered this team.

In a class littered with the studs of today and tomorrow, Philadelphia left the 2019 draft with JJ Arcega-Whiteside. He has made next to no impact thus far in his career and isn’t even a realistic starting candidate. It’s too soon to write off Jalen Reagor but nothing he does will change the fact current superstar Justin Jefferson should have been the selection with their 2020 first-round pick.

The fact that Reagor has theoretical upside and Travis Fulgham has shown promise keeps them out of the basement. But just like the team in the No. 1 slot on this list, the Eagles roster is in such bad shape they might need to consider passing on a Round 1 wideout in favor of bolstering their line play.

No. 3 - New England Patriots

I hate the contracts the Patriots handed out to Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, but I don’t mind the players.

New England boasts a receiver corps filled with low-end No. 2s to solid No. 3 receivers. Along with Agholor and Bourne, Jakobi Myers should own a spot in 11-personnel packages and might end up beating out one or both of his compatriots for targets.

The Patriots wide receiver depth chart looks miles better than it did to end the 2020 regular season but that’s not saying much. This team has a long way to go before it’s even near the league average.

No. 4 - Baltimore Ravens

We should be plenty hopeful that Marquise Brown can be a good starting receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. The second half of his 2020 season showed good promise once the team stopped using him almost exclusively on vertical routes.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown
Let's hope for another step forward from Marquise Brown. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Beyond Brown, this depth chart is a mess after striking out on several veteran receivers. Having Sammy Watkins as your WR2 in 2021 is not a plan. So far, we don’t have much evidence that young guys like Miles Boykin or Devin Duvernay should be penciled in as quality starters. This team signed Dez Bryant in the middle of last season and played him over these guys.

Lamar Jackson is a much better passer over the middle of the field. I’d love to see them land a guy like Rashod Bateman, who is physical, has inside/outside versatility, and can actually get open.

No. 5 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were my No. 2 ranked team last year, so this is an improvement!

Much like Jalen Reagor with the Eagles, Henry Ruggs will always be judged against some of the other receivers who went in Round 1 of the 2020 draft, but he can still develop. I’ve always seen Ruggs as a Mike Wallace-type of starter. John Brown was a home-run addition and if he’s healthy, he could give them a better version of what Las Vegas got from Nelson Agholor. That was a flowery description for these two likely starters but the obvious downside remains.

Beyond Ruggs and Brown, younger players like Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards will compete with veterans like Willie Snead. Anything more than league-average play from anyone there would be a stunner.

With Darren Waller established as the top target and a run-first philosophy permeating the team, it’s unlikely Vegas spends big draft resources at receiver.

No. 6 - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts offer Carson Wentz a much better ecosystem than the one he left behind in Philadelphia but his new wide receiver room could use some tweaks.

T.Y. Hilton returns to fill the veteran role. I think he’d be best served spending his days as a slot receiver to rip up zone coverages; he’s played there before. The Colts will have to be hoping that Michael Pittman takes another step in Year 2. The coaching staff loved this player coming out of school and he fits the mold of a true X-receiver who can separate at all levels and win 50/50 balls.

Anything Indy gets from Parris Campbell should be considered gravy at this point.

If the team doesn’t add any major wide receiver talent in the draft, I’ll be tempted to aggressively draft Pittman this year. He’s their one in-house hope of turning this unit from a weakness to a near strength.

No. 7 - Houston Texans

I’ve already filed my analysis on the Texans wide receiver corps:

Brandin Cooks saves this unit from cratering to close to the league’s basement. This depth chart is a full-on mess behind him. Even Cooks himself will head into this year as something of a question mark. There’s no doubt he’s a quality starting receiver but with how things are trending for Deshaun Watson, 2021 will likely be the first time in his NFL career he’ll be tethered to a non-stud quarterback.

Houston doesn’t have many premium draft resources. Good. Fantasy managers don’t want any rookie receiver we like going to this roster as things stand right now.

No. 8 - Miami Dolphins

The next two teams on this list have a solid mix of quality and quantity at the position but are desperately lacking a true No. 1 presence. The odds are the Dolphins traded back up to sixth-overall after moving down from No. 3 because they understand that.

DeVante Parker has clear strengths as an outside receiver who thrives in contested situations. He’s just never been the type of separator you need to fill the No. 1 role. Will Fuller — on just a one-year deal with Miami — was that guy for Houston last year but we know he comes with layers of questions. There’s some interesting depth behind those two with Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, and Lynn Bowden but none of them should stop the Dolphins from adding to the cupboard.

With a pair of quality starters locked up for 2021 and a solid crop of depth players, I wouldn’t blame the Dolphins for going Kyle Pitts at sixth overall, if he’s there. He would give the team a true top tight end, with Mike Gesicki mostly splitting out into the slot. But if Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, or DeVonta Smith is their guy, Tua Tagovailoa would suddenly be playing with one of the most dangerous receiver corps in the league after dealing with one of the stone worst as a rookie.

No. 9 - New York Jets

The Jets topped this list last season. So, getting all the way to “ninth-worst” is a pretty big win. I’ve also already spilled plenty of digital ink praising the Jets' new-look receiver corps and I meant it.

What they did this offseason was a good start.

The lack of a true dynamic No. 1 receiver does hold this unit back a bit. We know who Corey Davis is; let’s not expect him to suddenly be a top receiver when he’s always been a strong second-fiddle. Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole are good NFL players who can be plus assets as a team’s No. 3 or 4 receivers.

The real wildcard here is Denzel Mims. The second-year wideout is the only one of these receivers who profiles as a starting X-receiver. Mims didn’t get to show us a ton amid injuries while playing in a hideous Jets offense last year but if he takes a surprising leap and becomes a good starter, I’ll look foolish for having the Jets here.

I’ll keep a candle lit for that dream but for now, in this lane of reality, the Jets receiver corps can’t be considered a strength.

No. 10 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans represent a tide change on this list.

Unlike every other team in spots one to nine, the Titans have solved the hardest part: They have a true, dominant alpha No. 1 wideout in the fold with A.J. Brown.

Brown’s presence alone meant I couldn’t in good conscience say Tennessee was worse off at the receiver position than other teams with a collection of okay starters.

However, let’s be clear, the Titans receiver depth chart is brutal after Brown. Former Rams third (at best) receiver Josh Reynolds was signed to a one-year deal and is currently penciled in as the No. 2. That’s not what you want. Nothing in Reynolds’ career thus far screams, “Ready for a promotion!”

We should consider Tennessee a virtual lock to pluck a player from the second-tier of receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft. They could even look to add Brown’s fellow Ole Miss product, Eli Moore, who would bring a slot and big-play option to the table.

Tennessee’s presence as the final team on this list also represents one more change. The Titans and almost every other team that I considered along with them for No. 10 would represent a desirable fantasy landing spot for a rookie receiver.

For clarity’s sake, here are the other teams that ranked 11 to 14: Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers. Just like the Titans, all of these teams employ a true No. 1 wideout but have major questions at the No. 2 spot on down the depth chart.

While we theoretically love for rookies to waltz into an immediate opportunity to be the guy on a barren depth chart, ask yourself this: Would you rather your Round 1 dynasty rookie draft pick be the Patriots, Lions, or Eagles' new top receiver or line up across from A.J. Brown, Michael Thomas, etc. in an offense that’s been wildly efficient?

Something to consider. 

It worked out pretty well for Justin Jefferson across from Adam Theilen last year. Maybe the next Jefferson will be lining up across from one of the aforementioned alpha receivers during the 2021 season.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Recommended Stories

  • Bills earn top mark in AFC East for offseason work so far

    Bleacher Report gives Buffalo Bills an A minus grade so far for offseason.

  • Kamara 'vindicated' after Slavia's Kudela handed 10-match ban for racism

    Rangers said Glen Kamara had been vindicated after UEFA banned Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for 10 European matches on Wednesday for racially abusing the Finnish midfielder in a Europa League match.

  • Former Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signs with Browns

    Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has signed with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2021 season.

  • Jan Blachowicz to defend light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Jan Blachowicz's next title defense is set for this fall when he meets Glover Teixeira at UFC 266.

  • Ranking the five worst receiving corps in fantasy football

    Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don recap the 49ers trade for the #3 pick and analyze some notable picks in early fantasy drafts.

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, stamping NFL’s smartest free agency class

    It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • WNBA mock draft: Charli Collier holds top spot; Aari McDonald makes splash

    After raising her draft stock during the NCAA tournament, Arizona's Aari McDonald is a lock for the top five.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Celtics' Jayson Tatum uses inhaler before games following COVID-19 bout three months ago

    The 23-year-old has been open about his long-term effects after contracting COVID-19 in January.

  • NFL draft betting: 49ers fans take heart, odds on Mac Jones at No. 3 finally dipped a bit

    Will the 49ers really draft the Alabama quarterback?

  • Gary Player's son apparently 'banned' from Masters after opening ceremony stunt

    Gary Player's son has been banned from Augusta National after using a solemn ceremony as a chance to advertise golf balls.

  • Why New England has a top-five worst WR corps

    Andy Behrens & Matt Harmon rank the top-five worst receiving groups in the NFL. Their number three pick: the New England Patriots. After shelling out big bucks for Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor in the offseason, Matt & Andy are still scratching their heads about how they can increase their offensive production. Hear the full list on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

  • Lions become fourth team to opt out of voluntary workouts over COVID-19 concerns

    The Detroit Lions became the fourth National Football League team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts, citing concerns over COVID-19, as a rift emerged between the league and its players' union over off-season protocols. The Lions joined the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who said this week that they would not participate in the workouts, a year after the NFL took its off-season to a "virtual" up until training camp, as the deadly pandemic ripped through the United States. "With the voluntary workout period starting shortly and no acceptable resolution to our union's negotiations with the NFL over comprehensive COVID-19 protocols, we will be exercising our (Collective Bargaining Agreement) right to not attend," the Lions players said in a statement released through the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

    Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website. "I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!" White said in a video released on his Twitter account. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans. "This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor." Dana White's UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 video announcement https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1382291477414301700?s=20 TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent. Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday. White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion's usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it's not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports. UFC 257 recap & highlights from Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

  • Mantha shines in debut, Ovechkin scores as Caps rout Flyers

    Anthony Mantha had a two points in his Washington debut, Alex Ovechkin scored the 728th goal of his NHL career and the Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 Tuesday night for their third consecutive victory. The East Division-leading Capitals went 3 for 3 on the power play as part of another offensive outburst.

  • The Rush: LeSean McCoy on Hall of Fame candidates, the best NFL fans and social justice issues

    Two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy joins The Rush to talk about teaming up with Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and playing in front of the NFL’s wildest fans. He also debates the worthiness of Hall of Fame candidates and speaks out on recent social justice issues. 