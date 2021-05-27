Top 10 wildest fan-on-the-field moments of sports history

NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff
·6 min read
Top 10 wildest fan-on-the-field moments of sports history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s not uncommon in sports to witness a fan storm the field in search of a fleeting second of fame. With people returning to stadiums and arenas this summer, we’re sure to see even more.

Just this week, a streaker decided to take advantage of the Washington Nationals’ rain delay against the Cincinnati Reds by running through the outfield, sliding onto the tarp covering the infield, and eventually hiding from security in the tarp roller. 

Assuming a mischievous fan running onto a field or court means nothing more than to cause a ruckus, it can be entertaining to watch. At times, it can be even more entertaining to see said fan get leveled by security. We’ve rounded up a few of the top times fans have stormed onto the field or court.

‘Streaker’ rushed the field at Super Bowl LV

NFL fans were finally allowed back in the stadium just in time for the Super Bowl LV matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. One fan in particular felt the need to make his presence known during the fourth quarter.

Sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan was on the radio call, and delivered an entertaining play-by-play of the incident:

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle chimed in after the event, tweeting what we were all thinking:

Umpire Jeff Nelson had no patience for fan running onto the field

During an Oakland A’s game against the Blue Jays, the Coliseum dealt with not just one, but two fans eager for their second in the spotlight … and no one was entertained.

The first field-rusher tried actually climbing back into the stands, where a fellow fan actually helped security by pushing him back onto the field.

The second person to run onto the field later in the game was tackled by umpire Jeff Nelson, who had no patience for the fan’s stunt.

Kid ran onto the court to hug Carmelo Anthony

OK, how can we be mad about this one? During the second half of an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks in New Orleans, a young fan ran onto the court with a purpose.

The little boy just wanted a hug from his hero, Carmelo Anthony.

 That’s too cute.

NHL referee bodied Bruins fan who jumped on the ice

We’re taking you back to 1989 for this one. The Boston Bruins were hosting the Winnipeg Jets at the Boston Garden in late January when a B’s fan decided that storming the ice was a solid idea.

You can see here how well that turned out for him. The fan lasted just a few seconds running around the ice before a referee slammed him into the boards.

Shirtless fan tackled by Chiefs safety during preseason game

During the second half of a Green Bay Packers preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a shirtless fan sprinted onto the field.

 As the fan was being chased around the field by security, Chiefs' safety Harold Jones-Quartey stepped in and made the tackle of the game.

SunTrust Park security team destroyed Atlanta fan who rushed the field

A Brave fan indeed. During a 2019 game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, a spectator decided to run out onto the field.

Though the fan was evading security’s efforts at first, they eventually were able to subdue him with a dog-pile -- an aggressive use of force that didn’t come without controversy following the game.

Fan stole the ball right out of Brett Favre’s hands

Trick or treat! On Halloween in 2005, a fan rushed the field at Paul Brown Stadium during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

As he ran through the game, the spectator decided to play a trick -- and give the crowd a real treat -- by plucking the ball directly out of Packers quarterback Brett Favre’s hands.

Then-backup QB, Aaron Rodgers, described the incident as one of the “weirdest” moments of his NFL career.

Mets fan parachuted into Shea Stadium field during 1986 World Series

Game 6 of the 1986 World Series between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox was interrupted in the first inning when a fan landed onto the field via a parachute.

The parachutist, who turned out to be actor Michael Sergio, was sporting a “Let’s Go Mets” sign as he landed in Shea Stadium. The Mets did go on to win the trophy that year, so maybe it was the good luck they needed.

Ezekiel Elliott chased, tackled fan who rushed Pro Bowl field

During the 2017 Pro Bowl, an NFL fan got onto the field. That’s when Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott decided to take matters into his own hands.

Despite being tackled by Elliott and eventually taken by security, the fan accomplished what he seemingly came to do -- score a touchdown.

Superfan ran onto court to convince LeBron James to return to Cavs

A LeBron James superfan saw his opportunity during a 2013 game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The infamous teen decided to rush the court in an attempt to convince James to return to the Cavaliers, the team he played for from 2003-2010. The fan donned a T-shirt with a message for James that read “We Miss You, 2014 Come Back.”

Well, did it work?

Kelley Ekert contributed to this story

