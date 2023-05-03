Top 10 uncommitted transfer portal players, per 247Sports
Now that the spring transfer portal window is closed, we should see plenty of commitments over the next few weeks throughout college football.
At Colorado, head coach Deion Sanders has already received pledges from Omarion Cooper (Florida State), Sav’ell Smalls (Washington), Tar’Varish Dawson (Auburn) and Jahquez Robinson (Alabama) in recent days. However, Coach Prime’s work is far from finished with about 20 open scholarship spots left to fill.
As of Wednesday, there are currently 12 four-star transfers — including Montana Lemonious-Craig and Jordyn Tyson — who have yet to find a new home.
Below are the top 10 uncommitted transfer portal players, according to 247Sports:
CB Trequon Fegans (Alabama)
My recruitment is still open @OhioStateFB @MiamiHurricanes @uscfb @PennStateFball @FegansAnquon @Antwonfegans2 @delvonfegans14 @RivalsPortal @ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/d2VCWr87jK
— Tre’Quon Fegans (@Tre2x5) April 23, 2023
Rating: .9000
Notable: Coming off redshirt freshman year at Alabama
WR Xzavier Henderson (Florida)
Florida Gators wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) catches a punt return during the second half of the University of Florida Orange & Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Orange defeated Blue 10-7. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Rating: .9000
Notable: Started 11 games for the Gators in 2022, recording 410 receiving yards and two touchdowns
CB Jalil Tucker (Oregon)
Oregon Ducks DB Jalil Tucker Announced He Will Enter The Transfer Portal #NCAA #Pac12 #GoDucks #CFBNation @TuckerJalil pic.twitter.com/oM8QX8GQsZ
— CFB Nation 🏈 (@TheCFBNation) April 17, 2023
Rating: .9000
Notable: Former top-20 CB in the class of 2022 who appeared in one game as a freshman
IOL Ethan White (Florida)
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Ethan White (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: .9000
Notable: AP All-SEC second-team in 2022
RB Alton McCaskill (Houston)
Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: .9100
Notable: Crytal-balled to land at Colorado
Weakside DE Isaac Ukwu (James Madison)
Delaware quarterback Zach Gwynn tries to avoid trouble but gets sacked for a loss on third down deep in Blue Hen territory as James Madison’s Isaac Ukwu leads the pressure in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Ud V Jmu
Rating: .9100
Notable: College Football Network honorable mention All-American in 2022
WR Montana Lemonious-Craig (Colorado)
Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (15) carries the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: .9100
Notable: Took recent visit to Auburn
WR Jordyn Tyson (Colorado)
TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 01: Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes catches a pass as cornerback Treydan Stukes #20 of the Arizona Wildcats tackles him during the second half of the NCAA football game at Arizona Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
Rating: .9100
Notable: Took visit to Oklahoma on May 3
WR Keon Coleman (Michigan State)
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) is lifted by center Nick Samac (59) after scoring a touchdown against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Rating: .9300
Notable: Led Michigan State in receiving yards (798) and touchdown catches (seven) in 2022
WR Jordan Hudson (TCU)
Apr 14, 2023; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (7) in action during the TCU Spring Game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: .9300
Notable: Crystal-balled to land at SMU