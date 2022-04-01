Top 10 uncommitted Offensive Linemen in the 2023 recruiting class per 247Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners have had some of the best offensive lines in the country over the last decade. Some of that is due to the talent they’ve pulled in, but the Oklahoma Sooners have also had some of the best coaching in the country during that time.

Brent Venables’ decision to retain Bill Bedenbaugh was huge for the Sooners. It helped maintain continuity on the recruiting trail and in the offensive line room. This year as the Sooners look to replace Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson, two of their more seasoned players over the last couple of years, having a steady and proven voice coaching the offensive line will help with the turnover.

Looking ahead to the future, the Oklahoma Sooners brought in two four-star offensive linemen, Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton, as part of their 2022 recruiting class. So far in 2023, they’ve got interior offensive lineman Joshua Bates committed and will likely land the commitment from the No. 8 offensive lineman in the country, Cayden Green.

With just four commitments in the 2023 class at this time, the Oklahoma Sooners are still putting together their recruiting class for the next signing day cycle.

As the Sooners continue to build their 2023 recruiting class, let’s look at the country’s top 10 remaining uncommitted offensive linemen, according to 247Sports.

Zechariah Owens (Mcdonough, GA)

Rating: Four-star (.9587)

Ranking: No. 10 OT, No. 90Nationally, No. 7 in Georgia

Size: 6-6, 345 lbs

Notable Offers: South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson

Madden Sanker (Douglasville, GA)

Rating: Four-star (.9608)

Ranking: No. 3 IOL, No. 83 Nationally, No. 6 in Georgia

Size: 6-4, 305 lbs

Notable Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon

Monroe Freeling (Mount Pleasant, SC)

Rating: Four-star (.9619)

Ranking: No. 9 OT, No. 83 Nationally, No. 1 in South Carolina

Size: 6-7, 283

Notable Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Harris Sewell (Odessa, TX)

Rating: Four-star (.9654)

Ranking: No. 2 IOL, No. 75 Nationally, No. 14 in Texas

Size: 6-4, 290

Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M

Charles Jagusah (Rock Island, IL)

Rating: Four-Star (.9681)

Ranking: No. 8 OT, No. 70 Nationally, No. 1 in Illinois

Size: 6-6, 308

Top Schools: Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas

Cayden Green (Lees Summit, MO)

Rating: Four-star (.9727)

Ranking: No. 7 OT, No. 64 Nationally, No. 2 in Missouri

Size: 6-5, 310

Top Schools: Oklahoma, Missouri, Michigan, Baylor, Miami

Chase Bisontis (Ramsey, NJ)

Rating: Four-star (.9752)

Ranking: No. 6 OT, No. 57 Nationally, No. 1 in New Jersey

Size: 6-5, 290

Notable Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, USC

Samson Okunlola (Brockton, MA)

Rating: Five-star (.9844)

Ranking: No. 3 OT, No. 32 Nationally, No. 1 in Massachusetts

Size: 6-6, 295 lbs

Notable Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC.

Francis Mauigoa (Bradenton, FL)

Rating: Five-star (.9952)

Ranking: No. 2 OT, No. 8 Nationally, No. 2 in Florida

Size: 6-6, 325 lbs

Top Schools: Alabama, Oregon, USC

Kadyn Proctor (Des Moines, IA)

Rating: Five-star (.9972)

Ranking: No. 1 OT, No. 5 Nationally, No. 1 in Iowa

Size: 6-7, 330 lbs

Top Schools: Iowa, Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan

