Top 10 uncommitted Offensive Linemen in the 2023 recruiting class per 247Sports
The Oklahoma Sooners have had some of the best offensive lines in the country over the last decade. Some of that is due to the talent they’ve pulled in, but the Oklahoma Sooners have also had some of the best coaching in the country during that time.
Brent Venables’ decision to retain Bill Bedenbaugh was huge for the Sooners. It helped maintain continuity on the recruiting trail and in the offensive line room. This year as the Sooners look to replace Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson, two of their more seasoned players over the last couple of years, having a steady and proven voice coaching the offensive line will help with the turnover.
Looking ahead to the future, the Oklahoma Sooners brought in two four-star offensive linemen, Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton, as part of their 2022 recruiting class. So far in 2023, they’ve got interior offensive lineman Joshua Bates committed and will likely land the commitment from the No. 8 offensive lineman in the country, Cayden Green.
With just four commitments in the 2023 class at this time, the Oklahoma Sooners are still putting together their recruiting class for the next signing day cycle.
As the Sooners continue to build their 2023 recruiting class, let’s look at the country’s top 10 remaining uncommitted offensive linemen, according to 247Sports.
Zechariah Owens (Mcdonough, GA)
Rating: Four-star (.9587)
Ranking: No. 10 OT, No. 90Nationally, No. 7 in Georgia
Size: 6-6, 345 lbs
Notable Offers: South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson
Madden Sanker (Douglasville, GA)
Rating: Four-star (.9608)
Ranking: No. 3 IOL, No. 83 Nationally, No. 6 in Georgia
Size: 6-4, 305 lbs
Notable Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon
Monroe Freeling (Mount Pleasant, SC)
Rating: Four-star (.9619)
Ranking: No. 9 OT, No. 83 Nationally, No. 1 in South Carolina
Size: 6-7, 283
Notable Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Harris Sewell (Odessa, TX)
Rating: Four-star (.9654)
Ranking: No. 2 IOL, No. 75 Nationally, No. 14 in Texas
Size: 6-4, 290
Top Schools: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M
Charles Jagusah (Rock Island, IL)
Rating: Four-Star (.9681)
Ranking: No. 8 OT, No. 70 Nationally, No. 1 in Illinois
Size: 6-6, 308
Top Schools: Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas
Cayden Green (Lees Summit, MO)
Rating: Four-star (.9727)
Ranking: No. 7 OT, No. 64 Nationally, No. 2 in Missouri
Size: 6-5, 310
Top Schools: Oklahoma, Missouri, Michigan, Baylor, Miami
Chase Bisontis (Ramsey, NJ)
Rating: Four-star (.9752)
Ranking: No. 6 OT, No. 57 Nationally, No. 1 in New Jersey
Size: 6-5, 290
Notable Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, USC
Samson Okunlola (Brockton, MA)
Rating: Five-star (.9844)
Ranking: No. 3 OT, No. 32 Nationally, No. 1 in Massachusetts
Size: 6-6, 295 lbs
Notable Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC.
Francis Mauigoa (Bradenton, FL)
Rating: Five-star (.9952)
Ranking: No. 2 OT, No. 8 Nationally, No. 2 in Florida
Size: 6-6, 325 lbs
Top Schools: Alabama, Oregon, USC
Kadyn Proctor (Des Moines, IA)
Rating: Five-star (.9972)
Ranking: No. 1 OT, No. 5 Nationally, No. 1 in Iowa
Size: 6-7, 330 lbs
Top Schools: Iowa, Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan
