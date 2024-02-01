Top 10 UNC Basketball home wins against Duke

When people talk about the greatest rivalry in sports, there’s a wide variety of answers that come up.

The Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers, New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox, Alabama-Auburn and Michigan-Ohio State are just a few that come to mind.

There’s one rivalry that trumps all those – UNC-Duke.

The Tobacco Road Rivalry dates all the way back to 1920, when Duke was known as Trinity College. We’ve seen a lot of memorable moments in this epic, semi-annual battle, including the unforgettable 2022 Final Four matchup when North Carolina (17-3, 9-0 ACC) sent Coach K into retirement.

On Saturday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET, the 192nd instillation of UNC-Duke will take place inside the Dean Smith Center.

Unlike last year, when the Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2) were running the ACC, it’s the Tar Heels who are the conference’s best team.

It’s not just a career year from RJ Davis – or the much-improved defense that make North Carolina a favorite to win its seventh national championship. It’s a more balanced, experienced and talented roster. UNC head coach Hubert Davis is learning from last season’s mistakes, playing significantly deeper into his rotation. Players seem to be getting along better and have significantly better chemistry – it shows in on-court ball movement and laughter in the huddle.

Let’s take a deeper dive into this rivalry’s 10 greatest moments in Chapel Hill.

Honorable Mention: #8 UNC 73, Duke 72 – Jan. 31, 1996

31 Jan 1996: Guard Jeff McInnis of the North Carolina Tar Heels tries to fend off guard Steve Wojciechowski of the Duke Blue Devils during a game at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won the game 73-72. Mandatory Credi

1-point victories are exciting and nervous, but feel significantly better when they come against your greatest rival.

Led by Jeff McInnis and Serge Zwikker, North Carolina eked out a 73-72 victory over Duke on Jan. 31, 1996 in the Dean Dome.

The Tar Heels trailed by 12 at halftime, but took the lead for good on Serge Zwikker’s tip-in. UNC then survived a buzzer-beater attempt from Ricky Price.

10. #1 UNC 95, #3 Duke 92 – Jan. 18, 1986

1989: AN ANIMATED NORTH CAROLINA HEAD COACH DEAN SMITH DIRECTS THE OFFENSE FROM THE SIDELINE DURING A TARHEELS REGULAR SEASON GAME AT THE SMITH CENTER IN CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA. Mandatory Credit: Allsport/ALLSPORT

Before playing in the Dean Dome, one of college basketball’s most storied arenas, UNC’s men’s basketball program called Carmichael Arena its home.

The Tar Heels’ first game at the Dean Dome? Against top-ranked Duke on Jan. 18, 1986.

UNC, ranked third in this matchup, held off a late Blue Devil rally for a 95-92 victory.

9. #1 UNC 96, #15 Duke 83 – March 3, 1984

Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

If you were around for this matchup, it was the final home game for Sam Perkins, former UNC coach Matt Doherty and some worldwide legend named Michael Jordan.

North Carolina trailed late after Duke converted a 3-point play with 20 seconds left in regulation, but later sent the game into overtime on a Doherty make.

The Tar Heels escaped from this one in double-overtime, winning 96-83.

8. #5 UNC 90, #17 Duke 83 – March 4, 2017

Mar 4, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) under the basket. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 90-83 at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In the March 4, 2017 edition of UNC-Duke, which preceded North Carolina’s sixth national championship, the Tar Heels won a 90-83 battle on Senior Night.

UNC won this game behind the likes of star point guard Joel Berry, plus future NBA players Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks. Berry scored the game’s final seven points.

North Carolina won despite a 28-point night from former Duke standout Luke Kennard.

7. #3 UNC 79, #4 Duke 70 – March 9, 2019

Mar 9, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tre Jones (3) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) and guard Coby White (2) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC won comfortably, 79-70, in the March 9, 2019 edition of its semi-annual rivalry matchup with Duke.

This was one of Coby White’s many high-scoring games as a Tar Heel, as he poured in 21 points. Kenny Williams scored 18 points.

UNC withstood a 26-point performance from NBA star RJ Barrett, clinching a share of the ACC’s regular-season title. North Carolina would later go the the Sweet 16 that season.

6. UNC 74, #5 Duke 66 – Feb. 21, 2014

Feb 17, 2016; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) passes the ball as Duke Blue Devils guard Derryck Thornton (12) and center Marshall Plumlee (40) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

One of many things I’ve learned from watching UNC-Duke over the years – no matter how well or poorly one team is playing, anyone can win this matchup.

North Carolina started ACC play 0-3 in 2014, but later won its eighth-consecutive game when it beat fifth-ranked Duke, 74-66.

Now-North Carolina assistant coach Marcus Paige scored 13 points in this game, but it was senior Leslie McDonald who led the Tar Heels with 21 points.

The victory over Duke was UNC’s third over a Top-5 team in 2014.

5. #2 UNC 97, #1 Duke 73 – Feb. 6, 1998

5 Feb 1998: Forward Roshawn McLeod of the Duke Blue Devils moves the ball as forward Antawn Jamison of the North Carolina Tar Heels covers him during a game at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. UNC won the game, 97-73. Mandatory Cred

In one of the highest-anticipated games during the 1998 season, second-ranked UNC smacked Duke, 97-73.

Antawn Jamison was the Tar Heels’ top dog in this game, recording a dominant 35-point, 11-rebound double-double. 23 of his points came in the opening half, part of a deadly UNC offense that shot a scorching 68 percent in that same half.

Vince Carter nearly slammed down a memorable dunk in this game, only for it to bounce off the back of the rim

North Carolina finished this game with a 63.5 shooting percentage and major bragging rights.

4. #9 UNC 75, #1 Duke 73 – Feb. 5, 1992

North Carolina players react to certain victory late in their 93-67 win over Eastern Michigan during East Regional semi-finals at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., March 23, 1991. From left: Rick Fox, Clifford Rozier, George Lynch and Hubert Davis. The Tar Heels meet Temple in Sunday’s final. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Before Hubert Davis started coaching the Tar Heels, he played for the Tar Heels.

He was part of a legendary UNC-Duke game on Feb. 5, 1992, which also featured the late Eric Montross. It’s known as the “Bloody Montross” game as the center took a shot to the head during the game and played through the pain.

Top-ranked North Carolina eked by Duke, 75-73, in a game that featured tons of physicality. UNC managed to win this game without scoring a field goal in the final 9.5 minutes and ended Duke’s 23-game win streak.

3. UNC 82, #10 Duke 79 - March 9, 2003

(Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

The 2003 season was a tough one for the North Carolina Tar Heels, finishing the year 16-14 overall and 6-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They ended up missing the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight year under Matt Doherty in a disappointing season.

However, their biggest win of the year came in the season finale as they hosted No. 10 Duke in the Dean Dome. The young Tar Heels found something at the end of the year in this game, battling back in a tough and physical game with Duke. Even with Raymond Felton taking a shot to the face which led to an altercation between Doherty and Duke assistant Chris Collins, the Tar Heels held their composure to pull off the shocking upset.

Rashad McCants finished with 26 points and Felton added 18 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists.

2. #2 UNC 75, #6 Duke 73 – March 6, 2005

North Carolina’s Marvin Williams celebrates on the floor of the Dean Smith Center after the Tarheels defeated Duke 75-73 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Sunday, March 6, 2005. Williams scored the winning basket. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ORG XMIT: NCGB104

March 6, 2005 was another instant classic in the storied North Carolina-Duke rivalry, with a record crowd of 22,125 on hand in the Dean Dome.

The Tar Heels trailed by nine with three minutes left, only for Marvin Williams’ heroics to help UNC win the game, 75-73.

Williams gave North Carolina the lead with 17 seconds left, converting a shot through contact, then made the free throw.

The victory gave UNC its first outright, ACC regular-season title since 1993.

1. UNC 96, Duke 92 – March 2, 1974

In arguably the craziest comeback of the UNC-Duke rivalry, the Tar Heels downed the Blue Devils, 96-92, in overtime on March 2, 1974.This game, played at Carmichael, saw North Carolina score eight points in 17 seconds to force overtime.

Two Bobby Jones free throws cut UNC’s deficit to six. After a Duke turnover, John Kuester’s layup made the score 86-82.

Jones scored off a rebound, trimming the deficit to two. Pete Kramer missed the front end of a one-and-one for Duke, allowing North Carolina to get one last miraculous chance.

The late Walter Davis converted on that miraculous chance, sending the game into overtime from a shot well past normal range. UNC did just enough to win in overtime.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire