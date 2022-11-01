Top-10 Toxic, Impact plays from Cowboys’ Week 8 victory over Bears

For the first time all season, every single Dallas Cowboys target had a positive cumulative EPA. What is EPA? It stands for Expected Points Added and it’s a really simple concept to grasp. Based on down, distance and field position, every situation has an impact on the likelihood a team scores, or Expected Points. The impact a single play has on the Expected Points for that drive, positive or negative, are called Expected Points Added.

Obviously explosive plays have a big impact on EPA. Passes of over 20 yards or runs longer than 10 yards qualify as explosive and, as named by former Ravens head coach Brian Billick, are considered toxic to the opponent. Several years ago I added turnovers to the definition and as witnessed in Dallas’ 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, they have huge momentum in winning and losing.

The influence of a play on a team’s chances of winning take into account the score of a game and the time on the clock. That’s measured in win probability and like expected points, can be measured on a play-by-play basis in Win Probability Added.

Toxicity will normally have large EPA and WPA numbers, but they are not the only way to measure. With Impact Score, we take into account the impact of a big play on the team’s improved chances of winning the game, adding a clutch factor if you will. Here’s a look at the top Cowboys plays from Sunday’s win.

2Q 2-10 CHI 37 (8:13) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to CHI 15 for 22 yards

EPA: 1.9 WPA: 1 Impact Score: 3.6

2Q 3-1 CHI 43 (11:29) D.Prescott up the middle pushed ob at CHI 18 for 25 yards

EPA: 2.1 WPA: 1 Impact Score: 4.4

The QB sneak heard round the world.

Not sure what the NFL record is for yards gained on a QB sneak, but Dak Prescott might have just broken it #Cowboys #Bears #QBSneakRecord pic.twitter.com/BaE01Q8irT — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 30, 2022

1Q 1-15 CHI 49 (12:13) T.Pollard left tackle to CHI 31 for 17 yards

EPA: 1.5 WPA: 3 Impact Score: 6.8

1Q 3-2 CHI 7 (10:23) (Shotgun) D.Prescott left end for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

EPA: 1.9 WPA: 3 Impact Score: 10.8

Dak Prescott on the keeper for the TD running behind Dalton Schultz…Cowboys 7-0 over the Bears #DallasCowboys (🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/31eCMFQgEo — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) October 30, 2022

2Q 1-10 CHI 18 (10:56) T.Pollard left tackle for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

EPA: 2.1 WPA: 3 Impact Score: 13.2

Tony Pollard's little move on his touchdown even looks nice on the dots pic.twitter.com/6uJksRwOVq — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 30, 2022

TONY POLLARD MANAGERS HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS. pic.twitter.com/9BwEFApbMz — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 30, 2022

1Q 3-6 DAL 46 (12:50) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to CHI 43 for 11 yards

EPA: 1.8 WPA: 5 Impact Score: 16.2

This play may have seemed innocuous, but keeping the first drive of the game alive before crossing midfield had the most influence on Dallas’ win probability than any other. WP has a baseline to start the game, basically turning a pre-game spread into a percentage chance at winning.

Dallas’ sat at 80% at kickoff, so there weren’t many plays that caused huge swings in the likelihood of a victory. But Dallas’ WP had dipped to 78% before this play and jumped to 83% once they earned a fresh set of downs on the Bears’ side of the field.

1Q 3-9 CHI 21 (5:24) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass deep middle to C.Lamb for 21 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

EPA: 3.2 WPA: 2 Impact Score: 20.5

Dak Prescott: 10 of 11 passing, 107 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD, 137.5 passer rating Cowboys 14, Bears 0 pic.twitter.com/Z2XXwwiScH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2022

4Q 3-1 DAL 46 (10:46) T.Pollard left end for 54 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

EPA: 4.7 WPA: 1 Impact Score: 22.1

always fun to see Zack Martin pulling and Jake Ferguson working on his block but this was a hell of a run from Tony Pollard pic.twitter.com/EaUewMqqVZ — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 31, 2022

3Q 3-9 DAL 26 (9:06) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass deep middle to D.Schultz to CHI 44 for 30 yards

EPA: 3.2 WPA: 4 Impact Score: 41.0

3Q 3-16 CHI 45 (5:17) (Shotgun) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 32 for 13 yards FUMBLES (L.Vander Esch), RECOVERED by DAL-M.Parsons at CHI 36. M.Parsons for 36 yards, TOUCHDOWN

EPA: 5.8 WPA: 2 Impact Score: 67.3

A+ awareness by Micah Parsons to realize he was never touched. Takes the fumble back the other way for a touchdown. What a superstar. pic.twitter.com/n0tM4UvoOm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 30, 2022

