Top 10 Titans plays at midseason 2022 season
Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the Tennessee Titans through the first 9 weeks of the 2022 season.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
USC-UCLA might be a late-night game, but if not, Utah-Oregon will be. A top-12 game won't be seen by most of the USA. It's so #Pac12 it hurts.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Allen's injury Wednesday.
Check out what NFL writers are saying about Kliff Kingsbury's future as the Arizona Cardinals head coach after his team's 3-6 start.
Despite his struggles this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
With the first half of football season in the books, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early projections for the 2023 NFL draft
The Seahawks’ offense has been far more effective than anyone expected with Geno Smith running the show this season, and coach Pete Carroll says one of the reasons is Smith’s willingness to take a different approach to play calling. Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 AM that Smith wears a wristband with plays on it [more]
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t play in the 49ers’ Week Eight win over the Rams, but sitting out that week and resting during last week’s bye seem to have done his hamstring a lot of good. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that Samuel was set to be a full participant in practice. [more]
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona. Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams' medical staff, the team announced Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford's condition resulted from action in last Sunday's 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, and the team decided to put him in the protocol after the usual weekly round of postgame health evaluations.
According to Alex Shapiro, the NFL said officials missed on the Eddie Jackson PI and Chase Claypool no-call in the Bears' loss vs. Dolphins.
If the Colts decide to tear down their roster, the Bears could take advantage in the second phase of their rebuild, by taking on players who have already played under head coach Matt Eberflus.
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be ready to sign with a new team soon. Where could he go? Nate Davis ranks the most viable landing spots.
The Chiefs tight end talked about the Titans’ plan to frustrate him.
The Nets have been incredibly dysfunctional amid their rocky start to the 2022-23 season, and a new report spotlights how Kyrie Irving has been at the middle of it all.