Top 10 all-time rebound leaders in the history of UNC men’s basketball

The UNC men’s basketball program has been home to some of the best talent in the nation, including legends like Michael Jordan, Phil Ford, and Tyler Hansbrough.

Becoming a legend at UNC is no easy feat, with numerous Tar Heels delivering impactful careers, inking their names in UNC history. One statistical category regarded as one of the most influential is rebounding.

Rebounding has been a focal point in UNC’s enriched history, something that has been echoed by Dean Smith, Roy Williams, and Hubert Davis. Current player Armando Bacot, whose name is throughout UNC record books, even pointed to his rebounding record being the milestone he’s most proud of.

The list features some surprises and some expected names like Bacot and Hansbrough. Enough back story, let’s take a look at the top 10 rebounders in UNC basketball history.

Play along, to see if you can guess the top 10.

10. Brad Daugherty (1982-86)

Mar 1985; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tarheels center (42) Brad Daugherty in action against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the 1985 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1982-86

Career Rebound: 1003

Career TRB: 7.6

9. Mitch Kupchak (1972-76)

Unknown Date & Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina forward

Mitch Kupchak (21) in action against North Carolina State during the 1975 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1972-76

Career Rebound: 1006

Career TRB: 8.5

8.Antawn Jamison (1995-98)

22 Feb 1997: Antawn Jamison of North Carolina University looks up at the basket during the Tarheels 93-81 win over Maryland at the Cole Field House in College Park, Maryland. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

Years Played: 1995-98

Career Rebound: 1027

Career TRB: 9.9

7. Brice Johnson (2012-16)

Brice Johnson

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Years Played: 2012-16

Career Rebound: 1035

Career TRB: 7.0

6. Kennedy Meeks (2013-17)

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) reacts at the end of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 2013-17

Career Rebound: 1052

Career TRB: 7.3

5. Billy Cunningham

Unknown date; Cincinnati, OH, USA: FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Billy Cunningham (32) shoots over Cincinnati Royals forward Mark Tresvant and Jerry Lucas (16) at Cincinnati Gardens. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

4. George Lynch III (1989-93)

North Carolina players react to certain victory late in their 93-67 win over Eastern Michigan during East Regional semi-finals at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., March 23, 1991. From left: Rick Fox, Clifford Rozier, George Lynch and Hubert Davis. The Tar Heels meet Temple in Sunday’s final. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Years Played: 1989-93

Career Rebound: 1097

Career TRB: 7.8

3. Sam Perkins (1980-84)

Mar 29, 1982; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina forward Sam Perkins (41) shoots over Georgetown center Patrick Ewing during the 1982 Final Four championship at the Superdome. North Carolina defeated Georgetown 54-52. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1980-84

Career Rebound: 1167

Career TRB: 8.6

2. Tyler Hansbrough (2005-09)

DURHAM, NC – MARCH 8: Tyler Hansbrough #50 of the North Carolina Tar Heels walks down the court during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium March 8, 2008 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina defeated Duke 76-68. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Years Played: 2005-09

Career Rebound: 1219

Career TRB: 8.6

1. Armando Bacot (2019-24)

Feb 17, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 2019-24

Career Rebound: 1628 and counting

Career TRB: 10.2

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire