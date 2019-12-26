Top 10 tight ends of the decade

As the decade comes to a close, weâ€™re creating some Top 10 lists for 2010 to 2019. Up next, our Top 10 tight ends.

1. Rob Gronkowski The easiest choice on the board, Gronk leads all tight ends in receiving yards and touchdowns this decade, both in regular-season games and in postseason games. He’s arguably the best tight end ever to play the game, and certainly the best of this decade.

2. Jason Witten: Leads all NFL tight ends in catches this decade, despite taking a year off to work on Monday Night Football.

3. Jimmy Graham: Caught 74 touchdown passes in the decade, second only to Gronk among tight ends. At one point Graham was the NFL’s best red zone threat.

4. Greg Olsen: Olsen had the third-most catches and fourth-most yards of any tight end in the NFL for the decade. Olsen started the decade with the Bears in 2010, helping them win a playoff game that postseason, and then signed with the Panthers the next year and remains with them now.

5. Antonio Gates: A future Hall of Famer who was actually even better in the previous decade, Gates still finished the decade third among tight ends in touchdowns, seventh in catches and eighth in yards.

6. Travis Kelce: Kelce has made the last five Pro Bowls and is a two-time first-team All-Pro. He just turned 30 and is likely to have multiple productive seasons in the next decade.

7. Zach Ertz: Ertz set the NFL record for catches in a season by a tight end last year, when he finished with 116. For the decade he has the fourth most catches, seventh most yards and ninth most touchdowns among tight ends. Scored the winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII.

8. Vernon Davis: Only Gronk was a better downfield threat than Davis at the tight end position in this decade. Davis had 5,465 yards in the decade and added another 600 in the postseason.

9. Jared Cook: One of just six tight ends with 6,000 receiving yards this decade. Has remained productive in multiple offenses, going from the Titans to the Rams to the Packers to the Raiders to the Saints.

10. Delanie Walker: Made three straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2017. Finished the decade ninth among tight ends in catches, 10th in yards and 10th in touchdowns.