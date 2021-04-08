Top 10 Texans who earned bonuses in 2020

The NFLPA released its annual data via the NFL Management Council on which players earned bonuses per team.

Here is a look at the top 10 Houston Texans who earned bonuses in 2020.

10. TE Jordan Akins

Akins caught 37 passes for 403 yards and a touchdown. Through 13 game,s five of which he started, Akins played 44.2% of the time. His bonus was $238,786.

9. TE Pharaoh Brown

Brown became a favorite target of quarterback Deshaun Watson, and produced 14 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games, nine of which he started. Brown played 38.1% of the time and earned $242,792.

8. S A.J. Moore

Moore played in 11 games, earning five starts, and collected 35 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble. Moore's bonus was $324,395.

7. CB Keion Crossen

Crossen played all 16 games and saw four starts at cornerback. The former New England Patriot tallied 46 combined tackles and five pass breakups, earning $339,385 with 53.2% playing time.

6. DE Carlos Watkins

Watkins had 27 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 16 games, 11 of which he started. Watkins played 58.6% of the time and earned a $340,360 bonus.

5. DE Charles Omenihu

Omenihu collected 17 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and two pass breakups in 15 games, five of which he started. The former Texas Longhorn played 57.8% and earned a $344,594 bonus.

4. CB Lonnie Johnson

Johnson produced 76 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits through 16 games, five of which he started. Johnson played 83.2% of the time and earned a $371,389 bonus.

3. CB Vernon Hargreaves

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2016 first-round pick played 92.4% of the time, collecting 72 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, seven pass breakups, and an interception in 16 starts. Hargreaves earned a $400,064 bonus.

2. S Justin Reid

Reid collected 83 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, and four pass breakups through 13 games, all of which he started and played 89.5% of the time. Reid earned a $458,118 bonus.

1. ILB Tyrell Adams

Adams was the breakout player for the Texans in 2020. The inside linebacker played 87.3% with 16 games played and 12 starts. Adams collected 125 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and 2.0 sacks. Adams' exemplary job filling in for Pro Bowl inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney earned him a $527,108 bonus.

