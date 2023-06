The Pittsburgh Steelers have been among the most consistent teams in the NFL during head coach Mike Tomlin’s tenure. And over the last 10 seasons, only one team can boast fewer losses. Here are how the 10 best teams break down with the fewest losses in the last 10 years.

1 - New England Patriots, 92 losses

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

2 - Pittsburgh Steelers, 122 losses

3 - Green Bay Packers, 126 losses

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

4 - Indianapolis Colts, 132 losses

5 - Philadelphia Eagles, 141 losses

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

5 - Baltimore Ravens, 141 losses

6 - Seattle Seahawks, 142 losses

7 - New Orleans Saints, 144 losses

8 - Kansas City Chiefs, 145 losses

9 - Dallas Cowboys, 150 losses

10 - Los Angeles Chargers, 156 losses

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire