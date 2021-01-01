Top 10 stories from the 2020 NASCAR season

Jim Utter
·6 min read

10. Clint Bowyer’s final season

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush/HAAS CNC

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush/HAAS CNC<span class="copyright">Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images</span>
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush/HAAS CNCMatthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Bowyer, 41, waited until late in the year to announce his decision to make the 2020 Cup Series season his final one as a full-time competitor. But he’ll remain in the sport, moving to the Fox Sports broadcast booth beginning with the 2021 season, joining fellow former driver Jeff Gordon.

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart<span class="copyright">Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images</span>
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony StewartSimon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

NASCAR had begun making changes to its Cup schedule in recent years but promised a lot of change in 2021 and the sanctioning body delivered with a 36-race schedule that features more road racing, less races on intermediate tracks and its first race since 1970 on dirt. Included in the changes are several new venues – Nashville Superspeedway, Circuit of the Americas, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Road America and Bristol Motor Speedway transformed into a dirt track.

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Richmond

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Richmond<span class="copyright">Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images</span>
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/RichmondNigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Austin Cindric, who began his racing career in sports cars, earned his first oval track wins in 2020 as the 22-year-old racked up six victories and captured his first Xfinity Series championship. Fellow up-and-comer Sheldon Creed entered the 2020 Truck season without a career win but ended it with five victories and his first series title. Both drivers are remaining in their respective series in 2021.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the Nascar 2020 Cup Championship, Rick Hendrick, Jimmie Johnson

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the Nascar 2020 Cup Championship, Rick Hendrick, Jimmie Johnson<span class="copyright">Harold Hinson / NKP / Motorsport Images</span>
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the Nascar 2020 Cup Championship, Rick Hendrick, Jimmie JohnsonHarold Hinson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Harold Hinson / NKP / Motorsport Images

While Johnson’s Cup Series career was filled with enormous accomplishments, including a NASCAR record-tying seven championships and 83 wins, his final fulltime season as the driver of Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 Chevrolet was a difficult one. Johnson failed to score a win in his final year or make the playoffs and he even missed a race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing livery

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing livery<span class="copyright">23XI Racing</span>
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing livery23XI Racing

23XI Racing

One of the NBA’s legends is taking a stab at NASCAR as Michael Jordan and current Cup driver Denny Hamlin announced in September they would co-own a team beginning in 2021 that would feature Bubba Wallace as a driver of the No. 23 Toyota. Hamlin and Jordan purchased the charter from Germain Racing’s No. 13 team to ensure the new team can participate in every race.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro<span class="copyright">NASCAR Media</span>
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet CamaroNASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

With its hands full with the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR ended up finding itself engulfed in the wave of social justice activism spreading across the country following the death of George Floyd in late May. Wallace, the only full-time African-American driver in NASCAR, called for NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag, which it did in June. Then in late June at

Talladega, a team member found a garage pull-down rope tied as a noose in Wallace’s garage stall. The FBI determined the rope had been tied like that the previous October and no hate crime had been committed. Prior to the Talladega Cup race, Wallace was joined by fellow drivers, team members and NASCAR officials as together they pushed his No. 43 Chevrolet down pit road to place it firmly as the first car on the starting grid.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship<span class="copyright">Stephen Arce</span>
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series ChampionshipStephen Arce

Stephen Arce

Elliott, the 25-year-old son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and currently the Cup Series’ most popular driver, captured his first series championship in a year which was a struggle for Chevrolet teams in general. However, Elliott ended 2020 with a career-best five victories, winning three of the final five races, including the season finale at Phoenix. Elliott seemed generally stunned to come away the year with his first title, especially when Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick combined to win 16 of the 36 races.

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries<span class="copyright">Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images</span>
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch IndustriesNigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Before the pandemic brought a halt to NASCAR competition in March, the sport was still reeling from the finish of the season-opening Daytona 500, which saw driver Ryan Newman hit the wall, turn upside-down and then struck violently in the driver’s side door by another car. Newman was knocked unconscious and suffered a closed head injury but miraculously was able to walk out of the hospital with his two daughters two days later. He missed three races but was able to the driver’s seat when NASCAR resumed competition in May.

Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's

Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's <span class="copyright">Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images</span>
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR was getting rave reviews for its iRacing events during pandemic shutdown but the attention turned negative in April when driver Kyle Larson was seen on a live stream casually using a racial slur while preparing for one of the races. Within two days, Chip Ganassi Racing had fired him and NASCAR had indefinitely suspended him. Larson spent the summer months competing in sprint car races and engaging in several educational diversity programs. He was eventually reinstated by NASCAR and ended the year having been hired by Hendrick Motorsports to drive its No. 5 Chevrolet in the Cup Series beginning with the 2021 season.

A worker cleans areas

A worker cleans areas<span class="copyright">NASCAR Media</span>
A worker cleans areasNASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

The novel coronavirus barely had mention in the news when the 2020 NASCAR season got underway in mid-February. Then on March 8, panic gripped the country as several sports teams began reporting participants testing positive for the respiratory disease. Sports leagues – including NASCAR – began postponing events as states issued shelter-at-home orders and closed restaurants and other businesses. NASCAR President Steve Phelps vowed its three national series would eventually run every race on their respective schedules. After a three-month hiatus they did, albeit with many venue changes and limited fans due to the pandemic. A season – and sport – that looked like it could go under, instead weathered the storm and crowned first-time champions in its three national series under very trying circumstances.

Read Also:

NASCAR postpones races through May 3 due to coronavirus NASCAR: "Unprecedented times" with coronavirus outbreak Despite pandemic, NASCAR Cup Series is now back on schedule

Latest Stories

  • Commentary: Alabama vs. Ohio State another reminder of college football's competitive imbalance

    While Ohio State's Sugar Bowl win spared us from another Alabama vs. Clemson game, the College Football Playoff is still lacking interest and parity.

  • CFP Overreaction: Buckeyes bash Tigers, Tide rolls Irish

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated spin an instant reaction episode for the ages following the Rose and Sugar Bowl semifinal games. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes tasted sweet revenge in New Orleans as they dominated Clemson 49-28. Where does the Ohio State quarterback’s 6 touchdowns rank among the all-time playoff performances?  In the Rose Bowl Game, Alabama cruised to a 31-14 victory over Notre Dame to set up an offensive showdown in the title game. When can we expect more parity in college football?  Make sure to stick around for the breakdown of the bowl fight between Mississippi State and Tulsa as well as a quick preview of the National Championship. 

  • Clemson star QB Lawrence sputters in Superdome again

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was on his back, reaching out desperately with his right hand to try to gather in the ball after it squirted through his arms as he was dragged down to the Superdome turf. The Heisman Trophy finalist couldn't quite get a grip on it before it was ripped loose and ultimately recovered by Ohio State. The Tigers were down three touchdowns and the deficit grew even larger in the fourth quarter before No. 3 Ohio State celebrated a 49-28 victory over No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night.

  • Booger McFarland and the rise of the anti-Black scold in sports

    Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A professional athlete with a zillion-dollar contract who’s barely old enough to rent a car from Enterprise gets into trouble. It happens so often we barely pay attention anymore, which was likely going to be the case when Dwayne Haskins, the underperforming quarterback of the Washington Football Team, was cut last week. It pays to be the anti-Black scold on sports television.

  • How Justin Fields flipped the script in the Sugar Bowl

    Ohio State's Justin Fields put up one of the most remarkable performance any college quarterback ever has against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

  • Belichick's exit plan and a JJ Watt trade: NFL subplots to watch in 2021

    Will Aaron Rodgers depart Green Bay after an MVP-caliber season? Will Bill Belichick leave New England before it turns ugly? There’s no shortage of meaty NFL plotlines in 2021The NFL’s general attitude towards 2020 can be summed up succinctly: What pandemic?Whereas other leagues ground to a halt, considered voiding their seasons, entered into complex bubbles or faced existential crises, the NFL thundered along, with the kind of bravado that is afforded only to the biggest and baddest and most-watched on the block.Some precautions were taken. Preseason was out. Mask mandates were in. But the bottom line was this: No matter the lineup, no matter the ridiculousness of the spectacle, no matter the health consequences, football will be played. And, in general, it was a success. Covid has the potential to embarrass the league in Week 17, the final week of the season, and we still do not know the extent of the health consequences, but for the most part the league got its wish: The season will be completed on time. As the calendar flips from 2020 to 2021, here are some subplots to keep an eye on. Aaron Rodgers’ futureAs of now, Rodgers likely has his name etched on the MVP trophy. Voters love a narrative, and the Rodgers Revenge Tour is a better narrative than ‘isn’t Patrick Mahomes droningly excellent?’ It’s the Michael Jordan syndrome. (Voters actually gave Karl Malone an MVP award during Jordan’s prime. That’s a real thing that happened.)But it’s not that long ago that the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the draft, that Rodgers’ future was up in the air, that the team had obviously selected his replacement, that it was just a matter of when not if Rodgers would leave.Rodgers has been terrific this season. His game has evolved. The improvisational off-script, jazz artist is still there, but he’s married that with the on-script rhythm that defined his early years as a starter. It’s a deadly combination.The power to decide his future now sits with Rodgers. He’s performing at an MVP level and could guide the Packers to another Super Bowl title. Green Bay will want to keep the 38-year-old around until he truly starts to decline. But will Rodgers take matters into his own hands this offseason? How upset was he really by the love selection? With possible quarterback openings in such hot spots as New England, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, could Rodgers look to push his way out of title town as the final act of this year’s tour? A franchise saleThe NFL as a whole has done a decent job of inoculating itself from the financial losses that have hit the majority of sports leagues during the pandemic. Rather than push games or add weeks, the NFL stripped back its preseason and steam-rolled ahead whenever there was a sign of a health scare. We are playing football! Who’s ready to play? Who’s watching? We’ll play them on Monday nights and Tuesday nights and Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings, the quality of the games or the health of the players be damned.That was a lucrative strategy for the league, as much as any league is making money in the Covid age. But the league is still made up of old-school owners who made the bulk of their money in an old-school manner. While several owners have stomached the financial hit to their sporting institution, plenty have taken significant losses in their non-sporting ventures.You only have to look over to the NBA to see how even the tech-savvy, self-dubbed ‘smart’ sport owners have been hit by the pandemic: Tilman Fertitta, the NBA’s latest owner, who paid a record $2.2bn for the Houston Rockets franchise in 2017, makes his money in casinos and restaurants. His operation has been reduced to 4% during the pandemic and he has been forced to take his company public, as well as accepting an operating loan from the league.There are similar issues in the NFL’s upper chamber. Some owners are feeling the financial costs much more than others, particularly those whose wealth is based on owning an NFL franchise. (The NFL remains the sports league with the most ‘legacy’ ownership families.)Nobody will be shedding a tear for the fattest of fat cats, but NFL franchises are notoriously hard to prize away from owners because they print money. The pandemic has changed that. The year 2021 could usher in a band of new owners as those current owners who’ve been most severely impacted by the pandemic try to recover funds. Will there be any Cam Newton takers?Newton’s one-year plan in New England was clear: Get himself to the smartest, most creative and consistent organization in the sport; show that he still had plenty of juice left, that he just needed a break; and then sign a mega-deal this coming offseason, be it re-upping with New England or elsewhere.But for as much as Bill Belichick has tried to sell the Patriots-Cam Newton experience to the media and fans this season as a success, it hasn’t worked. The Patriots’ offensive staff has been creative and mailable, working around Newton’s idiosyncrasies and lack of accuracy. But all too often when Newton has dropped back and attempted to play with some kind of rhythm, it’s looked like he’s trying to throw a medicine ballNewton’s health is the question here. He no longer has the same kind of zip on his fastball, and his throwing accuracy that was so-so even during the best of times has now completely fallen off a cliff.Perhaps the Patriots talk themselves into Newton for another season as a bridge to whatever the team’s quarterback future looks like. Perhaps they tell themselves he looked OK prior to his Covid diagnosis. Perhaps Belichick believes Newton, even with his flaws, will be fine once the Patriots are able to bring back the chunks of their roster that missed this season due to COVID. But that seems unlikely. It seems like Newton, the great pioneer, the paradigm-shifter, is ultimately shot. And if Belichick isn’t willing to indulge another season, will any other team? And if not, what does Newton do? Retire? Sit out another year and hope to heal? It’s hard to imagine Newton doing the rounds as a one-year hired gun on a ready-to-tank, rebuilding team. Is this it for Bill Belichick?It doesn’t feel like Belichick is slowing down. But, at some point, Belichick is going to walk away from the Patriots’ job. Belichick tried rolling things back for one more push this season, band-aiding together a roster that was missing the core of its defense due to Covid defections and which lacked a quarterback given Tom Brady’s move to Florida.Is Belichick, at his advanced age, post-Covid, ready and willing after a par year to start another rebuild? He has no quarterback, and the backbone of the roster that delivered the last Super Bowl is starting to creak – a majority have already or are expected to exit this offseason. Plus: Belichick’s staff is expected to be picked apart again during the offseason, both on the coaching side and in the Patriots front office. Is it possible he opts to walk away before things get ugly? The Justin Fields surgeThe Jaguars have locked up the number one pick in the upcoming draft. The selection is expected to be Trevor Lawrence, Clemson’s once-in-a-lifetime-type quarterback prospect. But as always in a draft cycle, expect there to be a run on Justin Fields, the Ohio State quarterback who would be the sure-fire top selection in a traditional year.And if former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer winds up as the head honcho in Jacksonville, look out. The chatter will increase. Leaks will flow. Trade offers will arrive.Lawrence should be the top pick, but there is a chance that Jacksonville switch spots with the Jets (for a significant haul). A JJ Watt tradeJJ Watt and the Houston Texans are synonymous with one another. But if Houston is looking to generate some kind of assets to be able to improve its roster this offseason, moving Watt is one of the only ways.The Texans have little to no draft capital and have one of the worst cap sheets in the league. They also have a jumbled roster that is the walking embodiment of the fractured front office that oversaw its construction over the past five seasons. Yet there, in the middle of it all, is Deshaun Watson, one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the league. Having a great quarterback fixes a lot. So for the Texans to leap back into contention, even with the roster holes and lack of flexibility in the market, could take as few as five to six smart moves. One way to open up some sort of flexibility, to increase the margin of error when trying to make such moves, would be to move on from Watt while he still holds value.It would be a difficult move financially and culturally, but it would also be a savvy one. And it would allow Watt to get a shot with a different organization, where he may get a shot over the next 24 months to advance beyond the divisional round. New TV dealsAs noted in the Guardian’s 2021 bold predictions piece, the NFL’s current round of TV rights deals are set to expire in 2022. As sports continue to be the sole place that networks can bank on to produce a large, live audience, and as the NFL continues to reign supreme as the biggest provider of live content (eight of 2020s 10 most-watched single telecasts were football games or post games) the bidding is expected to be intense and expensive.The league could look to re-up with its traditional broadcast partners. Or it could hand a more favorable deal to ESPN/Disney, with the possibility of Disney snagging itself a coveted Super Bowl and moving its broadcasts to ABC. Or it could offer larger packages to a streaming client, like Amazon Prime, in the hopes of getting ahead of the live sports streaming curve or to try to make up for some of the revenue the league and its owners lost in 2020.

  • ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit blasts Mike Leach, says he 'should be embarrassed' after Mississippi State brawl

    The Bulldogs coach was in the stands taking pictures with fans when a brawl erupted between his players and Tulsa.

  • Bettor wagers $1.3 million on Ohio State in Sugar Bowl

    Someone likes Ohio State's chances in the Sugar Bowl to the tune of a $1.3 million bet

  • Watch: Brian Kelly upset after 31-14 loss to Alabama

    Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly was upset following Notre Dame's 31-14 loss to Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

  • NBA issues fines for Mavericks-Hornets altercation instigated by black belt James Johnson

    The NBA doled out fines for Wednesday’s altercation between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

  • Watch: Technical challenges exasperate Alabama’s Nick Saban

    Nick Saban wasn't thrilled as he headed to the locker room at halftime of the Rose Bowl

  • AP source: Florida fires 2 assistants after defensive fiasco

    Florida coach Dan Mullen wasted little time identifying problem areas following his team's worst defensive season in more than a hundred years. Mullen fired secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray, according to a person familiar with the situation. English coached Florida's safeties the past three seasons, and Gray coached cornerbacks the last two.

  • LeBron James shows off gymnastics ability after missed dunk

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James played pretty well but had a hilarious blooper in the first half of Friday's game.

  • Clemson linebacker Skalski ejected for hit on Fields

    Clemson starting middle linebacker James Skalski has been ejected from the Sugar Bowl for a tackle that knocked Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields out of the game for one play. Officials concluded that Skalski committed targeting by leading with the crown of his helmet when he hit Fields in the ribs. Fields remained down on the field a couple minutes before walking to the sideline.

  • Ohio State Ranks in Top 5 Richest College Football Programs — But Who Is No. 1?

    Second only to the NFL, college football is America's most popular sport, with 47.5 million fans going to games in 2019, and their 392 regular season telecasts reaching more than 145 million unique...

  • Justin Fields gives Jaguars something to think about

    The Jaguars have secured dibs on drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Now, they’ll have to give some thought to whether that pick should be used on Lawrence or Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. One week after Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored six touchdowns in the Superdome on Christmas Day, Fields ushered in the New [more]

  • Power Ranking the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 17

    Patrick Mahomes might be the world's most talented football player, but he ranks a distant third in DJ Bean's Power Ranking of the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks entering Week 17.

  • No. 6 Cincinnati comes up short as unbeaten season ends

    Cincinnati came oh so close to toppling a Power 5 opponent on a big stage. The sixth-ranked Bearcats blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl on Friday, losing their perfect record when Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal in the final seconds of Georgia's 24-21 victory. Once order was restored and Georgia kicked off, the Bearcats had time for one last play - a sack of Desmond Ridder for a safety as time expired.

  • 'The world is going to s---': Players jump to defence of Edinson Cavani after striker hit with FA ban for Instagram post

    Edinson Cavani’s team-mates past and present have jumped to the defence of the Manchester United striker over his three-match ban for discriminatory language, with Ander Herrera claiming it shows the “world is going to s---”. The Uruguay striker had accepted a FA misconduct charge and “aggravated breach” of its race rules over his “Gracias negrito” Instagram post out of “solidarity” with the fight against racism. Despite his suspension, United insisted Cavani is “not a racist, nor was there any racist intent to his post” and, while dismayed the player had been charged, called on the FA to reinvest his £100,000 fine into anti-discrimination iniatives, a request the governing body seems set to honour. A spokesperson for the governing body told The Daily Telegraph: “The FA is a not-for-profit organisation which distributes all profits back into every level of the game each season. This includes investment into a number of key equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives across English football.” Yet Cavani’s ban has been met with disappointment by current and former team-mates. Former United midfielder Herrera, who played with Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain, wrote: “If they ban you for that. The world is going to s***. Big hugs and stay strong Edi.” Cavani’s United team-mate Marcos Rojo, the Argentina defender, added: “Those who know you know the kind of person you are!!!”

  • NBA trade rumors: Update on a possible Sixers-James Harden trade package

    As we tiptoe into 2021, the Sixers are still eyeing up James Harden, and a trade package is taking a little shape. By Adam Hermann