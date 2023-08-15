Top 10 Stark County-area specialists to watch in the 2023 high school football season

Special teams may not be the most popular phase of football, but it sets the tone during the game, especially in high school.

Our look at the Stark County area's top specialists heading into the 2023 regular season features a wide-ranging group of talented all-around athletes. Their versatility allows them to make an impact on a game as either a kicker, punter or return specialist (and in some cases, in two or three of those areas).

Six of our 10 specialists to watch earned All-Ohio honors in football last fall and all could find their way onto an all-state team at the end of this year. Here's our 10 specialists to watch in 2023:

Lake’s Celton Dutton adds an extra point as William Butler II holds to give their team a 35-15 fourth-quarter lead at Hoover, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Celton Dutton

Lake, Sr.

Dutton plays multiple positions for Lake, including safety and tight end, but his biggest impact usually is on special teams. Dutton handles kicking and punting for the Blue Streaks and received All-Ohio honors as a junior. As a punter, Dutton averaged a Federal League-best 37.3 yards a punt, placing nine of his 36 attempts inside the opponent's 20. As a kicker, Dutton went 49-for-55 on PATs and 2-for-5 on field goals, including a clutch 34-yarder to break a 7-7 tie early in fourth quarter of the regional semifinal win over Westerville South.

Dan Boron, Central Catholic, Sr.

Boron is another versatile athlete making a big impact on special teams. Boron punts and is a return specialist. Boron took one to the house on a punt return against rival St. Thomas Aquinas. Boron gained 452 yards on kickoff and punt returns. As a punter, he averaged 38.9 yards, second best in Stark County, with a long of 65 yards. Boron earned All-Ohio honors as a defensive back after leading Stark County with six interceptions.

Ryan Runyon, Malvern, Jr.

Runyon hit 39 of 42 PATs in 2022 as Malvern's placekicker, in addition to playing running back and linebacker. He earned All-Ohio honors.

Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance, Sr.

Zurbrugg may be Alliance’s All-Ohio quarterback, but he is also excels as a kicker and punter. He averaged a Stark County-best 39.1 yards a punt, putting six of his 24 attempts inside the 20. As a kicker, the Oklahoma commit made 55 of 63 PATs and had 10 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Brendan Zurbrugg, 4, of Alliance celebrates his touchdown with Ramhir Hawkins, left, during their game at Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Ramhir Hawkins

Alliance, Sr.

Hawkins is dangerous with the ball in his hands, gaining 1,124 all-purpose yards in 2022. Hawkins scored on a 75-yard kickoff return in a win over Salem. Hawkins, also a sprinter in track, is electric and could get more action as a return specialist this year. Hawkins earned All-Ohio as a wide receiver last fall, gaining 942 receiving yards with eight TD catches.

Antonio Martin, Green, Jr.

Green wide receiver Antonio Martin, left, stiff arms Marquis Sims as he runs after a first-half catch, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Martin makes a difference in all three phases, gaining 1,440 all-purpose yards, scoring 13 total TDs and coming up with five defensive takeaways in 2022 when he earned All-Ohio honors. Martin set the tone as a return man, gaining 503 yards in the return game.

Mason Ashby, Hoover, Sr.

Last year's opener against Buchtel showed what Ashby can do in the return game, as he took a kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown. He gained 235 all-purpose yards in that game. Only 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, Ashby is a big-time threat in open space.

West Branch's Anthony Perry (2) scores a touchdown after a first-half catch at Carrollton, Oct. 14, 2022.

Anthony Perry

West Branch, Jr.

Perry started as a punter, kicker and kickoff return specialist a year ago, in addition to starring at receiver. As a punter, he averaged 36,8 yards with a long of 65 yards. As a placekicker, his longest field goal was 28 yards. He also helped deliver some successful onside kicks for West Branch. In addition to his special teams work, Perry keeps himself busy as one of West Branch’s go-to receivers (47 catches for 888 yards and nine TDs in 2022).

Kyle Benson, Jackson, Sr.

Jackson’s Kyle Benson looks for running room against Hoover, Oct. 21, 2022.

Benson is a tone-setter for the Polar Bears and a key returnee who plays both ways. Last season as a junior, Benson put up 935 all-purpose yards. A good amount of it came as a return specialist. Benson averaged 30.5 yards on kickoff returns and scored a touchdown in Week 1 against Akron East. Benson also played wide receiver (22 catches for 230 yards and three TDs) and free safety (30 tackles, three interceptions), earning second-team All-Federal League. With his 4.5 speed, expect to see Benson being a factor again in the return game.

Carson Basham, Perry, Sr.

Look for Basham all over the field, including on special teams as a punter and kicker. As a punter, he ranked among the area leaders, averaging 36.2 yards on 29 attempts. Entering his third-year as a starter for the Panthers, Basham is a former quarterback who moved to running back and slot receiver (683 yards and seven TDs from scrimmage in 2022) and also starts in the secondary.

