Top 10 snooker world champions of all time - where does four-time winner Mark Selby feature?

Top 10 snooker world champions of all time - where does four-time winner Mark Selby rank?

Mark Selby claimed his fourth World Snooker Championship with a gripping 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy on Monday night. The triumph means Selby joins John Higgins on four titles - and only four players in the modern era have won more.

But where does Selby stand in the pantheon of all-time greats - and who comes out on top? Telegraph Sport runs the rule over the top 10.

10. Judd Trump (World titles: 1 / Triple crown wins: 3)

Neil Robertson has more triple crown wins. John Spencer won three times as many world championships and Jimmy White played in four more finals. Other greats from yesteryear are also worthy of consideration, including Fred Davis and John Pulman. But Trump has dominated snooker beyond just the major tournaments in recent times and plays with a special flair that merits his inclusion. The level he reached in winning the 2019 World Championship, especially the final against John Higgins, was arguably also the best in snooker history.

9. Alex Higgins (World titles: 2 / Triple crown wins: 5)

An inspirational genius whose unpredictable and volatile personality added an X-factor to snooker that helped transform the sport’s popularity. Should have won more in the years between his two world championship victories in 1972 and 1982 but an entertainer whose real impact was felt far beyond the major tournament wins.

8. Mark Williams (World titles: 3 / Triple crown wins: 7)

Came through with O’Sullivan and John Higgins in 1992 and, almost 30 years later, still up among the very best players in the world. A brilliant single-ball potter, who is also a very good break builder and safety player. His greatest attribute, though, is his temperament. Has a seemingly carefree approach to life that makes him superb under pressure.

Williams won world titles in 2000, 2003 and 2018 - Getty Images

7. Ray Reardon (World titles: 6 / Triple crown wins: 7)

His wins in the ‘triple crown’ events are reduced by the fact that the UK Championship and Masters were launched towards the end of his prime years. Dominant during the early 1970s after coming to snooker relatively late in life, largely thanks to a brilliant tactical game but also his aura and big-match mentality. He later also coached O’Sullivan.

6. Mark Selby: (World titles: 4 / Triple crown wins: 9)

Has there been a less appropriate nickname for a snooker player than Selby’s ‘Jester from Leicester’ moniker? But has there ever been a player better suited for snooker’s long-distance marathon at the Crucible? So difficult to play against, largely because of his now unusually methodical approach, but also underrated as a potter and break builder and will surely climb further up this list.

5. Joe Davis (World titles 15 / Triple crown wins: 15 - no Masters or UK Championship during his career)

Not easy to place, but that does not meant we shouldn’t try. Yes, today’s modern players have taken the sport to new standards of break building on much faster tables but greats from former eras would adapt and Davis was truly extraordinary. Unbeaten in the world championship between 1927 and 1946 when he won 15 titles. He lost only one competitive match during his entire career without giving a start - against brother Fred. Also the first player both to make a 100 and maximum 147 break.

4. John Higgins (World titles: 4 / Triple crown wins: 9)

A wonderful all-round player who, at his best, is close to unplayable. Second only to O’Sullivan on the all-time century list but an even more feared tactician and competitor. Only Stephen Hendry has played in more Crucible finals and, like O’Sullivan, has achieved his success over an extraordinarily long period.

Higgins is a wonderful all-round player - Getty Images

3. Steve Davis (World titles: 6 / Triple crown wins: 15)

Has achievements are sometimes obscured by his modesty in the BBC commentary box but, in style, Davis was the Mark Selby of the green baize during the boom-time years of the 1980s. A percentage player who accumulated most of his titles in a similarly short span of ruthless dominance as Hendry. Was also hugely influential and popular during snooker’s growth years and a former BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

2. Stephen Hendry (World titles: 7 / Triple crown wins: 18)

A winning machine during the late 1990s whose dominance was far more tightly congested than O’Sullivan. The reflex to drop him to second, however, remains partially contained by the thought of a long-distance match against O’Sullivan when they were both at their absolute peak. Hendry’s strength and courage under the most intense pressure makes them almost impossible to split and, unless O’Sullivan wins a seventh world title, there is an argument that he should at least share the top spot.

1. Ronnie O’Sullivan (World titles: 6 / Triple crown wins: 20)

Widely regarded as the greatest ever and a seventh world title would settle any lingering argument. Has set every other meaningful record across a career winning major tournaments that has spanned some 27 years and counting. Has also achieved everything while playing in a peerlessly fluent and entertaining way that has been utterly crucial to snooker’s wider popularity.