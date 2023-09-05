A top-10 shakeup in latest US LBM Coaches Poll doesn’t move Alabama

Alabama football’s 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee in Week 1 was dominant and many worries regarding the team were alleviated. However, it was not enough to move Alabama up in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Georgia remains the No. 1 team in the nation after a win against Tennessee-Martin and Michigan stays sandwiched in between the Dawgs and the Tide after beating Eastern Carolina.

Alabama will have a true test next week as the Tide host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns for the second installment of the home-and-home series that began in 2022 with a one-point Alabama win.

Full rankings

Rnk

School

Rcd

Pts

1st

Pvs

Chg

Hi/Lo

1.

Georgia

1-0

1647

63

1

1/1

2.

Michigan

1-0

1534

1

2

2/2

3.

Alabama

1-0

1515

2

3

3/3

4.

Ohio State

1-0

1422

0

4

4/4

5.

Florida State

1-0

1388

0

8

+3

5/8

6.

USC

2-0

1283

0

6

6/6

7.

Penn State

1-0

1216

0

7

7/7

8.

Washington

1-0

1115

0

11

+3

8/11

9.

Tennessee

1-0

1099

0

10

+1

9/10

10.

Texas

1-0

957

0

12

+2

10/12

11.

Notre Dame

2-0

950

0

13

+2

11/13

12.

Utah

1-0

924

0

14

+2

12/14

13.

Oregon

1-0

904

0

15

+2

13/15

14.

LSU

0-1

738

0

5

-9

5/14

15.

Kansas State

1-0

630

0

17

+2

15/17

16.

North Carolina

1-0

546

0

20

+4

16/20

17.

Oklahoma

1-0

543

0

19

+2

17/19

18.

Oregon State

1-0

499

0

18

18/18

19.

Wisconsin

1-0

445

0

21

+2

19/21

20.

Ole Miss

1-0

411

0

22

+2

20/22

21.

Clemson

0-1

287

0

9

-12

9/21

22.

Tulane

1-0

255

0

23

+1

22/23

23.

Texas A&M

1-0

236

0

25

+2

23/25

24.

Duke

1-0

222

0

NR

+30

24/NR

25.

Colorado

1-0

161

0

NR

25/NR

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Others receiving votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.

 

