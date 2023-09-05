A top-10 shakeup in latest US LBM Coaches Poll doesn’t move Alabama

Alabama football’s 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee in Week 1 was dominant and many worries regarding the team were alleviated. However, it was not enough to move Alabama up in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Georgia remains the No. 1 team in the nation after a win against Tennessee-Martin and Michigan stays sandwiched in between the Dawgs and the Tide after beating Eastern Carolina.

Alabama will have a true test next week as the Tide host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns for the second installment of the home-and-home series that began in 2022 with a one-point Alabama win.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Others receiving votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire