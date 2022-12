Top 10 SEC recruiting teams ahead of early signing day

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide have the two top recruiting classes in the country. Last season, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia finished with the three top recruiting classes in the country (in that respective order).

Early signing day takes place on Dec. 21. The SEC recruits the best of any conference in the country.

This recruiting cycle, Texas A&M has added quality recruits, but does not have the quantity to even be a top-ten recruiting class. Alabama and Georgia are elite recruiting programs and continue to load their rosters with talent. After finished with the No. 15 recruiting class in 2022, Missouri is not even among the SEC’s 10 best recruiting schools this cycle.

Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss are the only top SEC recruiting teams with lower ranked recruiting classes, per 247Sports, than the 2022 recruiting cycle. There is still a long way to go in recruiting, but this is how things look ahead of signing day.

What SEC football teams are recruiting the best for the class of 2023 cycle?

Ole Miss Rebels

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 32

Total commitments: 12

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 27

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 30

Total commitments: 20

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 26

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 18

Total commitments: 12

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 1

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 16

Total commitments: 23

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 28

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 15

Total commitments: 20

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 24

Florida Gators

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 11

Total commitments: 22

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 18

Tennessee Volunteers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 10

Total commitments: 24

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 17

LSU Tigers

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

National recruiting ranking: No. 6

Total commitments: 23

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 12

Georgia Bulldogs

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 2

Total commitments: 23

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 3

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 1

Total commitments: 24

2022 final recruiting rankings: No. 2

