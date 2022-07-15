Top 10 SEC defensive linemen for 2022 season includes this Gator

Florida football has a tall task ahead of it this coming season as Billy Napier and his army of staffers look to turn a once-proud program around to bring it back to respectability. While the team has seen a great deal of turnover both on the roster and in the coaching ranks, the state’s flagship school still harbors a respectable amount of talent that has held over the changing of the guard.

We have already gone over where quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter, linebacker Ventrell Millerand offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence rank in the Southeastern Conference ahead of the fall schedule, at last, there is defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. who is the highest-ranking Gator at his position according to these rankings.

The USA TODAY Sports Network is counting down to SEC media days, scheduled for July 18-21 in Atlanta, by revealing its top players at each position grouping. Take a look below at who it ranked as the 10 best defensive linemen in the SEC heading into the 2022 season, with blurbs on each player.

See also:

Quarterbacks | Linebackers | Wide Receivers | Offensive Linemen

Jalen Carter

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia, junior defensive tackle (145 points, 14 first-place votes) Even playing on a defensive line with three first-rounders, the Apoka, Florida, native flashed with 8½ tackles for loss, three sacks and three blocked kicks.

BJ Ojulari

Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser

LSU, junior defensive end (113 points) Ojulari is a projected first-round pick and has 11 sacks and 16½ tackles for loss over the last two seasons.

Brenton Cox Jr.

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Florida, senior edge (78 points, 1 first-place vote) Despite not being fully healthy for much of the season, Cox led the Gators in sacks (8½) and tackles for loss (14½), giving Florida an experienced edge rusher in 2022.

Colby Wooden

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Auburn, junior defensive tackle (74 points) Wooden exploded as a sophomore, leading SEC defensive tackles in pressures (41), defensive stops (37) and pass-rush win rate (15.7%), according to Pro Football Focus.

Story continues

Byron Young

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee, senior defensive end (70 points) Young, an edge rusher, tied for the team lead with 11½ tackles for loss and 5½ sacks as UT’s top pass rusher.

(tie) Byron Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama, senior defensive end (56 points) The SEC’s “other” Byron Young started seven games in 2021 with 39 tackles and nine for loss to go with 12 pressures and will likely have an even bigger role in 2021 with Phidarian Mathis gone to the NFL.

(tie) Jaquelin Roy

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU, junior defensive tackle (56 points) The former top-50 recruit is a projected first-round pick and is poised to break out this season after making 30 tackles last season as an interior lineman.

Zacch Pickens

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina, senior defensive tackle (46 points) Pickens is rated one of South Carolina’s top 2023 NFL Draft prospects as he’s collected 89 career tackles and had four sacks in 2021.

Maason Smith

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

LSU, sophomore defensive tackle (39 points) Smith made the SEC All-Freshman team last year and is probably the most talented defensive lineman on a loaded unit.

Ali Gaye

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU, senior defensive end (31 points) Gaye made the All-SEC second team in 2020 and was limited to four games due to injury in 2021.

[listicle id=87474]

[listicle id=86978]

[listicle id=87401]

[listicle id=87183]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1

1

1