Top-10 safety Kylin Jackson sets commitment date with Oregon in the mix

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
The Oregon Ducks have done a great job recruiting the defensive secondary under this new coaching staff, and the 2023 recruiting class could get even better over the coming weeks. One of the top safeties in the nation announced his commitment date.

Four-star Kylin Jackson, the 10th-ranked safety in the 2023 class, plans to announce his decision on Aug. 8. He is down to four schools. The Ducks are in the running alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers.

According to 247Sports, Jackson is the No. 167 player overall in the class. He does not have any crystal ball predictions.

Film

Kylin Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

92

LA

S

Rivals

4

5.9

LA

S

ESPN

4

81

LA

S

On3 Recruiting

4

91

LA

S

247 Composite

4

0.9320

LA

S

Vitals

Hometown

Zachary, Louisiana

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

195 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received an Offer from Oregon on Jan. 18, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • LSU Tigers

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

