Top-10 safety Kylin Jackson sets commitment date with Oregon in the mix
The Oregon Ducks have done a great job recruiting the defensive secondary under this new coaching staff, and the 2023 recruiting class could get even better over the coming weeks. One of the top safeties in the nation announced his commitment date.
Four-star Kylin Jackson, the 10th-ranked safety in the 2023 class, plans to announce his decision on Aug. 8. He is down to four schools. The Ducks are in the running alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers.
According to 247Sports, Jackson is the No. 167 player overall in the class. He does not have any crystal ball predictions.
Film
Kylin Jackson’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
92
LA
S
Rivals
4
5.9
LA
S
ESPN
4
81
LA
S
On3 Recruiting
4
91
LA
S
247 Composite
4
0.9320
LA
S
Vitals
Hometown
Zachary, Louisiana
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
195 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received an Offer from Oregon on Jan. 18, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Michigan Wolverines
Texas A&M Aggies
LSU Tigers
Breaking: On300 safety Kylin Jackson is down to four finalists and has set his commitment date
Story: https://t.co/2EtTfzAsYv pic.twitter.com/vhXckclJU7
— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 29, 2022
