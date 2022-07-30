Top-10 safety Kylin Jackson sets commitment date with Oregon in the mix

The Oregon Ducks have done a great job recruiting the defensive secondary under this new coaching staff, and the 2023 recruiting class could get even better over the coming weeks. One of the top safeties in the nation announced his commitment date.

Four-star Kylin Jackson, the 10th-ranked safety in the 2023 class, plans to announce his decision on Aug. 8. He is down to four schools. The Ducks are in the running alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers.

According to 247Sports, Jackson is the No. 167 player overall in the class. He does not have any crystal ball predictions.

Film

Kylin Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 LA S Rivals 4 5.9 LA S ESPN 4 81 LA S On3 Recruiting 4 91 LA S 247 Composite 4 0.9320 LA S

Vitals

Hometown Zachary, Louisiana Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-1 Weight 195 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received an Offer from Oregon on Jan. 18, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

Texas A&M Aggies

LSU Tigers

Twitter

Breaking: On300 safety Kylin Jackson is down to four finalists and has set his commitment date Story: https://t.co/2EtTfzAsYv pic.twitter.com/vhXckclJU7 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 29, 2022

