Top 10? Rutgers football makes another big move up in the national recruiting rankings

Following two more commitments this weekend, Rutgers football officially has one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

Now at 20 commits, the Rutgers recruiting class sits at No. 7 in the nation according to Rivals along with being one of the best in Big Ten football.

Rutgers landed three-star offensive lineman Gerrick Gordon early on Sunday afternoon (offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Purdue, South Carolina, SMU, Tulane and West Virginia). On Sunday evening, four-star safety Tariq Hayer committed to Rutgers (offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Wisconsin).

ESPN ranks Hayer as the No. 98 player in the class of 2025 and a four-star recruit. He is now the highest-ranked commit in this class.

Both Gordon and Hayer made their commitments following official visits over the weekend.

This follows last week’s haul of 10 commits. There is balance and depth in this class as well some star power.

The class now has three players ranked as four-star recruits in linebacker Talibi Kaba, offensive lineman N’Kye Wynn and now the addition of Hayer on Sunday.

This is the third-best class among Big Ten classes as well sitting behind Ohio State (second in college football, No. 1 in the Big Ten) and USC (third in the nation and second in the Big Ten).

Per 247Sports, this is the No. 11 class in the nation.

New Jersey leads the way with five commits in the class followed by Florida (four) and Georgia (three) for Rutgers.

Now, this ranking likely won’t last too long for Rutgers fans. This class is one of the biggest in the nation, leading in large part to their rise in the ranking.

But it is a good sign for Rutgers that they are filling up early on the players they want. Given the offer list for many of their commits. Rutgers has done a good job of getting in early on the players that they want from their evaluations and securing a commitment.

