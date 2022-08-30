Top 10 rookies of '22 preseason Baldy Breakdowns
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down the top 10 rookies from the 2022 preseason.
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
After failing to find trade partner, Raiders cut Alex Leatherwood
Jets coach Robert Saleh said Chris Streveler had “one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football.” Streveler became a preseason legend in New York, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 277 yards with five touchdowns and a 120.9 passer rating, while leading them in rushing. He engineered three comeback victories, throwing game-winners [more]
Teams make mistakes all the time. The smart ones admit them. The dumb ones double down. The 49ers avoided a potential mistake by choosing not to cut the cord on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and by working out a very favorable deal to keep him on the team for 2022. They’d made it clear at the [more]
The 49ers fan who went viral for drawing Jimmy Garoppolo every day until he was traded dropped a perfect illustration to commemorate Monday's shocking news.
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an [more]
After a spirited preseason backup battle, both competitors have been released with the likelihood at least one returns to back up Prescott. | From @CDBurnett7
The Dallas Cowboys could make some cuts that would surprise fans as they work their way to a 53-man roster for the regular season. | From @BenGrimaldi
Broncos punter Sam Martin wouldn’t take a pay cut, so he got cut. The Broncos are cutting Martin today after he said he wouldn’t accept any pay reduction, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A fifth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2013, Martin spent seven years in Detroit and has spent the last [more]
Another shocking cut for the Bears: OL Michael Schofield has been released.
I’ve said it before. Hopefully, I won’t say it again. Other than right now. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent. Not just any agent. A good agent. Someone who will know how to get Jackson the contract he wants. Someone who will, if the agent can’t get Jackson the contract he wants, [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured contract with the 49ers will keep him in the Bay this season -- and Twitter reacted appropriately.
The Patriots need to trim their roster to 53 players before 4 p.m. ET, and they've already released some notable names. Keep track of New England's roster cuts and notable news from around the league right here.
The New York Giants have established their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 regular season, but changes are coming.
The Vikings released quarterback Kellen Mond on Monday, proving the Bears to have greater future potential in division.
The Steelers appear to have found help at outside linebacker in a trade.
Two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in the final round of cuts ahead of the NFL season, according to multiple reports. Allen has until 12 p.m. ET Wednesday to clear waivers, after which the Eagles can put him on their practice squad. Allen was a long shot to fill a
Here's a list of the moves the Cleveland Browns have made as they get their roster down to 53 before the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
The Las Vegas Raiders are waiving offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, the No. 17 overall pick in last year's NFL draft