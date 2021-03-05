Top 10 returning Texas Longhorns on offense according to PFF

According to Pro Football Focus, here are the top 4 returning players . No. 1 Casey Thompson, Quarterback, PFF Grade: 84.1. No. 2 Roschon Johnson, Running Back, PFF Grade: 78.6. No. 3 Bijan Robinson, Running Back, PFF Grade: 75.1 . No. 4 Jordan Whittington, Wide Receiver, PFF Grade: 74.4

