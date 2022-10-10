Penn State’s make-or-break run begins this week at Michigan

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' AJ Kanell speaks with student-athlete Gio Miglietti after No. 1 Washington men's soccer defeats Cal by a final score of 1-0 on Sunday, October 9 in Seattle. Miglietti's late header lifts the Huskies to 11-0-1 overall and 4-0 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.