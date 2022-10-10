Penn State’s make-or-break run begins this week at Michigan
On Mike HartMike had a medical emergency during the game and he's in stable condition and he is going to be staying overnight here in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy. Abundant prayers going his way.
Washington State hit a long pass against Bullock's replacement right after the ejection. What's worse: Bullock made a good, clean hit, driving through the shoulders.
The Lakers’ ownership group, led by Jeanie Buss, believes deeply in management and the coach being in alignment on one vision.
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
Pac-12 Networks' AJ Kanell speaks with student-athlete Gio Miglietti after No. 1 Washington men's soccer defeats Cal by a final score of 1-0 on Sunday, October 9 in Seattle. Miglietti's late header lifts the Huskies to 11-0-1 overall and 4-0 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
After Richmond, Ind., police officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty just days before her wedding, the whole community grieved deeply – including the city's homeless, who brought to the police station what was called "the most amazing gift." Steve Hartman reports.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.