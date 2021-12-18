The top 10 remaining unsigned recruits after the early signing period

The early signing period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of 2022 recruits available for the taking.

2022 recruits have until February to sign their national letter of intent, meaning there will be plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail over the next month and a half with some of the top prospects in the country still unsigned — including five five-stars.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the early signing period officially in the books.

List

Early Signing Period: Notable signing updates from USA TODAY High School Sports' top 25

Harold Perkins

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 5

High School: Cypress Park (Texas)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 210 pounds

Shemar Stewart

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 9

High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 272 pounds

Devon Campbell

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 10

High School: Bowie (Texas)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Denver Harris

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 17

High School: North Shore (Texas)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Josh Conerly Jr.

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 23

High School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

Jacoby Mathews

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 36

High School: Ponchatoula (La.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 193 pounds

Omari Abor

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 38

High School: Duncanville (Texas)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Earnest Greene

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 40

High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 330 pounds

Kevin Coleman

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 44

High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Cyrus Moss

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 63

High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-6

Story continues

Weight: 220 pounds

C.J. Williams

C.J. Williams, Mater Dei (Photo: 247Sports)

Ranking: No. 76

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 193 pounds

1

1

1

1