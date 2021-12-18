The top 10 remaining unsigned recruits after the early signing period
The early signing period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of 2022 recruits available for the taking.
2022 recruits have until February to sign their national letter of intent, meaning there will be plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail over the next month and a half with some of the top prospects in the country still unsigned — including five five-stars.
Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the early signing period officially in the books.
Harold Perkins
Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Ranking: No. 5
High School: Cypress Park (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 210 pounds
Shemar Stewart
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Ranking: No. 9
High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 272 pounds
Devon Campbell
Photo: 247Sports
Ranking: No. 10
High School: Bowie (Texas)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
Denver Harris
Photo: 247Sports
Ranking: No. 17
High School: North Shore (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Josh Conerly Jr.
Photo: 247Sports
Ranking: No. 23
High School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 pounds
Jacoby Mathews
Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports
Ranking: No. 36
High School: Ponchatoula (La.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
Omari Abor
Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports
Ranking: No. 38
High School: Duncanville (Texas)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Earnest Greene
Photo: 247Sports
Ranking: No. 40
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 330 pounds
Kevin Coleman
Photo: 247Sports
Ranking: No. 44
High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Cyrus Moss
Photo: 247Sports
Ranking: No. 63
High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
C.J. Williams
C.J. Williams, Mater Dei (Photo: 247Sports)
Ranking: No. 76
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
