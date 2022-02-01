The top 10 remaining 2022 recruits ahead of National Signing Day

National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away and there are still plenty of elite recruits who have yet to announce their commitments to play at the next level.

Three of the top 10 recruits in the class of 2022 remain uncommitted ahead of National Signing Day. Harold Perkins, Shemar Stewart and Devon Campbell are still searching for a home and are expected to announce their future plans on Wednesday.

Let’s take a look at each of the top-remaining class of 2022 recruits with National Signing Day inching closer by the hour.

Harold Perkins

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Cy Park (Texas)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 210 pounds

Shemar Stewart

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 272 pounds

Devon Campbell

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bowie (Texas)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Jacoby Mathews

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Ponchatoula (La.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 193 pounds

Christen Miller

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

TreVonte' Citizen

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Lake Charles College Prep (La.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 217 pounds

DJ Allen

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Gladewater (Texas)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Dave Iuli

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Puyallup (Wash.)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315 pounds

TJ Dudley

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Robby Snelling

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: McQueen (Nev.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

