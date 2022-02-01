The top 10 remaining 2022 recruits ahead of National Signing Day
National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away and there are still plenty of elite recruits who have yet to announce their commitments to play at the next level.
Three of the top 10 recruits in the class of 2022 remain uncommitted ahead of National Signing Day. Harold Perkins, Shemar Stewart and Devon Campbell are still searching for a home and are expected to announce their future plans on Wednesday.
Let’s take a look at each of the top-remaining class of 2022 recruits with National Signing Day inching closer by the hour.
Harold Perkins
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Cy Park (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 210 pounds
Shemar Stewart
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 272 pounds
Devon Campbell
Photo: 247Sports
High School: Bowie (Texas)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
Jacoby Mathews
Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports
High School: Ponchatoula (La.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
Christen Miller
Photo: 247Sports
High School: Cedar Grove (Ga.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
TreVonte' Citizen
Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports
High School: Lake Charles College Prep (La.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 217 pounds
DJ Allen
Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports
High School: Gladewater (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Dave Iuli
Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports
High School: Puyallup (Wash.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 315 pounds
TJ Dudley
Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports
High School: Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Ala.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Robby Snelling
Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports
High School: McQueen (Nev.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
