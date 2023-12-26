The Top 10 Record-Eagle Sports Headlines of 2023
Dec. 26—Jan. 11 — Ribel-ry Win: TC Central's Anthony Ribel scores 35 in 63-50 win over rival TC West
Feb. 1 — Goin' to Dunkin': Nausadis throws down 4 times as Traverse City St. Francis slams past Kalkaska
Feb. 11 — Awesome Dawson: Dawson records hat trick as TC Central routs Rochester United, 7-2, on senior night
Feb. 17 — Brother Bears: Kulawiak brothers combine for 44 points in 80-64 win over Suttons Bay
Sept. 23 — The (Record) Book of Eli: Graves' 6 TDs lead Kingsley Stags past Traverse City St. Francis
Oct. 28 — Thunder Struck: Charlevoix Rayders' revenge served cold, wet and muddy to St. Francis in 31-7 win
Nov. 4 — Dude, Perfect!: 11-0 Gaylord matches school win record as Blue Devils top Petoskey, 23-14, to win 1st district since 2002
Nov. 18 — The Magnificent 7: Leland Comets fight off Crystal Falls Forest Park in five sets to win D4 state semis
Dec. 7 — About Zam Time: West tops Central for 1st time since 2017 after zamboni malfunction causes ice issues
Dec. 17 — Bay Rep-resenting: Bay Reps girls hockey team battles Ann Arbor Skyron, picks up 3-2 win