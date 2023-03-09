Top-10 RB Jeremy Payne puts Oregon among top schools in 2024
The Oregon Ducks have a strong history at the running back position over the past several decades, and that hasn’t changed at all under Carlos Locklyn, who took over as the RB coach under Dan Lanning in 2022.
The Ducks have brought a number of highly-rated RBs to Eugene over the past couple of seasons, landing guys like Jordan James, Dante Dowdell, and Jayden Limar in the recruiting world, while also bringing Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington to Eugene via the transfer portal.
It appears that Oregon is in good shape going forward, as well, landing among the top schools for 2024 4-star RB Jeremy Payne. Standing at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Payne is rated as the No. 10 RB in the class, and No. 153 overall player in the nation, per 247Sports.
The Ducks extended an offer to Payne back in December of last year, and have not yet received a visit from the Texas back. We will likely see that change going forward.
Jeremy Payne’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
90
TX
RB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9260
TX
RB
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
RB
ESPN
4
82
TX
RB
On3 Recruiting
3
89
TX
RB
Vitals
Height
5-foot-10
Weight
170 pounds
Hometown
Missouri City, Texas
Projected Position
Running Back
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on December 22, 2022
Has yet to take visit to Oregon
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
TCU Horned Frogs
Oklahoma Sooners
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas Longhorns
Houston Cougars
Michigan State Spartans
Kansas Jayhawks
Duke Blue Devils
Auburn TIgers
Penn State Nittany Lions
Oregon State Beavers
