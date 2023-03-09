Top-10 RB Jeremy Payne puts Oregon among top schools in 2024

The Oregon Ducks have a strong history at the running back position over the past several decades, and that hasn’t changed at all under Carlos Locklyn, who took over as the RB coach under Dan Lanning in 2022.

The Ducks have brought a number of highly-rated RBs to Eugene over the past couple of seasons, landing guys like Jordan James, Dante Dowdell, and Jayden Limar in the recruiting world, while also bringing Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington to Eugene via the transfer portal.

It appears that Oregon is in good shape going forward, as well, landing among the top schools for 2024 4-star RB Jeremy Payne. Standing at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Payne is rated as the No. 10 RB in the class, and No. 153 overall player in the nation, per 247Sports.

The Ducks extended an offer to Payne back in December of last year, and have not yet received a visit from the Texas back. We will likely see that change going forward.

Jeremy Payne’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 TX RB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9260 TX RB Rivals 4 5.8 TX RB ESPN 4 82 TX RB On3 Recruiting 3 89 TX RB

Vitals

Height 5-foot-10 Weight 170 pounds Hometown Missouri City, Texas Projected Position Running Back Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on December 22, 2022

Has yet to take visit to Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

TCU Horned Frogs

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns

Houston Cougars

Michigan State Spartans

Kansas Jayhawks

Duke Blue Devils

Auburn TIgers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oregon State Beavers

Highlights

