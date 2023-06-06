Here are the top 10 Purdue basketball incoming transfers of the past 30 years

The transfer portal has transformed college basketball. Roster turnover today is at an unprecedented level. But player movement is far from new.

Over the past 30 years Purdue basketball has welcomed in 25 incoming transfers, with 33 going the other way.

Prior to the transfer portal explosion, Purdue found talent from the JUCO ranks more often than Division I programs.

10. Darmetreis Kilgore, Tyler Junior College (2001-03)

Stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg; 59 games/19 starts

The former junior college All-American had an up-and-down career in West Lafayette, struggling with defense and inconsistent shooting, and often caught the ire of Gene Keady.

"I had to really take it upon myself and remember he's really not criticizing me, he's just trying to help me," Kilgore said.

Kilgore still finished as Purdue's second-leading scorer in 2001-02 (9.9 ppg) — albeit on a pretty bad Boilers team (13-18).

"Coming into this year, I knew it would be hard for him to adjust to the system and understand coach Keady's program," said teammate Willie Deane. "It took me two years to learn it. DK had to to soak it all in this year, and frustration built up. You don't want to say he started to doubt himself, but anybody who shows frustration may be doubting himself."

He was primarily a reserve the following season as Purdue returned to the NCAA tournament (Gene Keady's last trip to the dance).

9. David Jenkins, Utah (2022-23)

Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) celebrates after scoring during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Purdue won 67-65.

Stats: 3.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 41% 3FG; 34 games/0 starts

OK, the overall stats don't look great. But the Boilermakers don't win the 2023 Big Ten tournament title without Jenkins' timely 3-point shooting (eight 3s in three games). While Purdue's freshmen guards began to wilt late in the season, Jenkins — a veteran of 159 Division I games — scored 12 points in the conference quarterfinals win over Rutgers and 11 in the championship game vs. Penn State.

8. Nemanja Calasan, Midland College (2007-09)

Stats: 6.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 68 games/25 starts

Again, modest stats, but Calasan played a key reserve role for teams that finished a combined 52-19 over his two years, reached a Sweet 16 (Matt Painter's first as coach) and won a Big Ten tournament title.

7. Jon Octeus, Colorado State (2014-15)

Stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.0 spg; 34 games/34 starts

Octeus was a nice veteran addition to a young Boilermakers team looking to bounce back from a losing season. He started every game and helped Purdue finish third in the Big Ten and get back to the NCAA tournament. He was third on the team in scoring and second in rebounds and assists. And no matter what else he did, he'll always be remembered for his dunk against IU in Assembly Hall.

6. Roy Hairston, Hutchinson Junior College (1994-96)

Stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 54% FG; 64 games/47 starts

Hairston arrived in West Lafayette as the national JUCO player of the year with expectations placed on him of being "the next Glenn Robinson." No pressure, kid.

"He was scared. That was ridiculous to peg anyone as the being the next Glenn Robinson," said Carol Stevenson, men's basketball's academic advisor.

He may not have been the next Big Dog, but he did have some Big Dog-type nights: He scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a loss to No. 13 Memphis. But more importantly, Hairston was a back-to-back Big Ten champion.

Hairston delayed his professional playing career to stay at Purdue and finish his degree.

"Roy absolutely made the right decision to stay and finish," said then-Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber. "(Former Boilermaker) Mark Atkinson did the same thing years ago and went on to have a nice career in Europe. When Mark was through playing, he had that degree and continued to make a nice living. Not all of them do."

"Roy is — to me — a real success story, Stevenson said.

5. Chris Booker, Tyler Junior College (2002-04)

Purdue forward Chris Booker (left) and forward Brett Buscher try to take the ball away from Oklahoma guard Jason Detrick in Thursday night\'s game. AP Photo.

Stats: 9.4 pgg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.2 bpg, 1.1 spg; 40 games/30 starts

An All-Big Ten honorable mention pick as a junior, Booker played a key role in getting Purdue back to the NCAA tournament in 2002-03. And after a hot start to his senior year, including scoring 20 points in Purdue's win over No. 1 Duke in the Great Alaska Shootout title game, Booker looked primed for a breakout season. But the Boilermakers' starting center played just 10 games his senior year after he was ruled academically ineligible. Purdue was 8-2 with Booker and 9-12 without him that year.

4. Greg McQuay, College of Southern Idaho (1998-2000)

Purdue's Kenny Lowe hitches a ride on the back of Greg McQuay after their 75-66 win over Gonzaga in the semifinals of the NCAA West Regional Thursday, March 23, 2000, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch)

Stats: 9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 55% FG; 67 games/54 starts

Pete Gillen's departure from Providence to Virginia and the desire to play with his younger brother Gary, led McQuay to West Lafayette.

"I didn't know really what my expectations were when I came here," he said. "I knew that coach Keady needed a center and that it was going to hard to fill Brad Miller's shoes. I've tried to do whatever is possible to do that."

An undersized big at 6-7, McQuay was among the Boilers' top rebounders in each of his two seasons in West Lafayette on gritty teams with Brian Cardinal and Mike Robinson.

As a senior, McQuay had some inspired moments for the Boilers in the 2000 NCAA tournament. With his brother and teammate Gary hospitalized battling leukemia, Greg out-worked Oklahoma's Eduardo Najera for 16 points in a four-point win In the second round. He scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Sweet 16 win over Gonzaga and had a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) in the Elite Eight loss to Wisconsin.

"I did this for Gary," Greg said. "I've been playing with him my whole life. I just want him to get strong."

Gary McQuay died in 2002 after a two-year leukemia fight. He was 24. Greg went on to play professionally overseas.

3. Carson Cunningham, Oregon State

Purdue's Carson Cunningham in action Tuesday 2/23 against Minnesota. FOR FUTURE STORY(STEVE HEALEY/STAFF PHOTO)2/23/99

Stats: 9.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 37% 3FG; 96 games/75 starts

A star at Andrean, Cunningham returned home to Indiana after a Pac-10 All-Freshman season averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 assists for Oregon State.

"I like Indiana baketball," he said of his transfer. "It's part of me. I was always around it. Oregon is a great state. Anyone who has never been out West — I recommend getting out there. Oregon is unbelievable country, and the people are real nice. But I'm definitely looking forward to what we've got moving here."

A two-time Academic All-American, Cunningham was described as "Einstein in sweatpants and Nikes" by former Journal & Courier writer Jeff Washburn. With the Boilers, he never replicated that freshman-year production, but he still helped lead the Boilers to a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight and was an unorthodox, hustling sparkplug.

"Carson, it's a situation where — for whatever reason — I like you, but I hate the way you play basketball," Cunningham imitated Keady in a meeting in the coach's office.

Cunningham had a brief playing career in the CBA and in Australia and Estonia before going into coaching. He led Andrean for five seasons before a successful NAIA stint at Carroll College that caught the attention of Division I Incarnate Word. Cunningham was fired in April after five seasons with IWU, failing to post a season with a winning record (42-105 overall record).

2. Willie Deane, Boston College (2000-03)

Purdue guard Willie Deane blows a kiss to the crowd after scoring 36 points to lead Purdue in a 69-61 win over Michigan, Saturday, March 8, 2003, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Stats: 14.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg, 38% 3FG; 92 games/62 starts

Deane left Boston College for what at first was a walk-on opportunity at Purdue in order to be closer to his parents’ new home in Fort Wayne.

"I started out playing basketball in the Co-rec," Deane told GoldandBlack.com. "Just in between classes and things of that nature. But word started to travel around the campus very fast that some guy from New York was dominating at the Co-rec. But a lot of people didn’t really think much of it because it was the Co-rec."

Deane's dad, Willie Sr., met Gene Keady, hoping to convince the coach to give his son a shot.

"He wanted to come in and say he thought he had a son that could help us, and would I consider him," Keady said. "I said certainly. We've always had good success with walk-ons."

Deane quickly proved he was no ordinary walk-on.

In in just his second game as a Boilermaker, Deane scored 16 points in an upset over No. 1 Arizona at the 2000 John Wooden Tradition. Deane would go on to score 1,328 points in three seasons in West Lafayette and was second-team All-Big Ten in 2002 and first-team all-conference as a senior.

Deane's passport got a workout over his lengthy pro career overseas. He played for at least 19 teams with stops in Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Russia, Lithuania, Italy, Ukraine, France, Latvia, Spain and Poland. Speaking of that passport, Deane got a Bulgarian one and represented the national team.

1. Carl Landry, Vincennes (2004-07)

Purdue’s Carl Landry celebrates after a dunk during Wednesday’s fifth-place game against DePaul at the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii. Landry had 22 points in the Boilermakers’ 81-73 win. Michael Conroy | Associated Press

Stats: 18.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 60% FG; 64 games/63 starts

Landry scored 1,175 points in just over two seasons after transferring from Vincennes. His 18.4 points per game rank sixth all-time at Purdue.

He led the Boilers in scoring (18.2) and rebounding (7.1) as a sophomore, but lost all but five games of his junior season with injury. As a senior he returned to finish third in the conference in scoring (18.9), fourth in rebounding (7.3) and was first-team All-Big Ten. He scored in double figures in all but one game that season, and scored at least 20 points 10 times.

In Purdue's first NCAA tournament game since 2003, Landry went for 21 points and 13 rebounds in a first-round win over Arizona. He added another double-double (18 and 10) in the second-round loss to defending national champion Florida.

“Just having an opportunity to turn this program around back to where it needs to be,” Landry said when asked what pleased him most about that season. "I think we did a good job just turning the program around. That’s something that sticks out in my eyes. I think next year’s team will continue to have success as long as they continue to do the little things that it takes to win ballgames.”

Over the next five seasons, Purdue averaged 25.8 wins and reached the NCAA tournament each season, with two Sweet 16 trips.

The first pick of the second round by Seattle in 2007, Landry played nine seasons in the NBA and far exceeded his draft position, producing the ninth-best win shares from players selected that year.

Former Journal & Courier sports staffers Jeff Washburn and Ken Thompson contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue Boilers basketball history: Best transfers over past 30 years