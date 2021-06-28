Top 10 Prospects: June 28









1. Jarred Kelenic, OF, Seattle Mariners

2021 stats: 22 G, .293/.362/.587, 7 HR, 6 SB, 10 BB, 17 SO at Triple-A Tacoma; 23 G, .096/.185/.193, 2 HR, 3 SB, 8 BB, 26 SO at Seattle.

Kelenic is back to crushing the ball in Triple-A, and while it is frustrating to see it happening in the minors rather than the majors -- and to be fair, there's a reason it's happening in the minors; Kelenic was atrocious in his first stint with the Mariners -- it is comforting to see him playing at the level he's capable of on a regular basis. The Mariners are better than many (all) thought they'd be in the first half of the season, but with all due respect to names like Jake Fraley, Taylor Trammell and a few others, Kelenic is a much better talent than those players. He should be up soon, and fantasy managers should give him a second chance.

2. Shane Baz, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2021 stats: 10 G, 46.2 IP, 2.12 ERA, 5 BB, 69 SO at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.

Baz's first two starts with Triple-A Durham were solid; allowing two runs in nine innings. He took things up a notch on Sunday against Jacksonville; striking out 10 and firing five scoreless innings in his third outing with the Bulls. You were informed to look at that K/BB ratio in last week's edition, and now look at it. That's ridiculous. There are openings in the Tampa Bay pitching staff, and if Baz keeps pitching like this -- and there's no reason to suggest he won't -- he should be up shortly. He offers significant fantasy potential in both the short and long-term. This could be fun.

3. Bobby Witt Jr., INF, Kansas City Royals

2021 stats: 44 G, .279/.347/.547, 12 HR, 12 SB, 19 BB, 51 SO at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

So we're just about at the halfway point on the season, and it's officially that point where fantasy managers need to start thinking about upside on their bench, if they are not already. Not one player on this list -- and yes, that includes Kelenic -- offers the upside Witt Jr. does. He went 4-for-4 with a homer on Saturday, and over his last 10 games, the second pick of the 2019 draft went .359/.386/.564. Again, there is absolutely no guarantee that we see Witt Jr. receive a promotion to Kansas City this year, but there aren't many guarantees left -- at least for players that have a chance at fantasy relevancy, anyway. If you're asking this writer, he would recommend you stash Witt Jr. right now if you can.

4. Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox

2021 stats: 36 G, .276/.366/.579, 13 HR, 8 SB, 19 BB, 41 SO at Triple-A Worcester.

Duran's numbers have dropped slightly over the last week, but considering how hot he was at the time of last week's list he was due for some regression. He did add another homer and two steals over the week, and, well, just look at the overall statline. The biggest concern with Duran is not anything to do with his baseball ability, but rather if Boston will promote him before he leaves for the Olympics on July 23. He's worth the wait, but it will be a bit frustrating to see a player who is capable of contributing in several categories maybe not making his debut until after the trade deadline.

5. Vidal Brujan, INF/OF, Tampa Bay Rays

2021 stats: 43 G, .274/.323/.459, 9 HR, 14 SB, 21 BB, 32 SO at Triple-A Durham.

Brujan continues to go through some things over the last few weeks, and over the last week, he has just one hit -- that was picked up on Sunday against Triple-A Jacksonville -- in 24 at-bats and he hasn't homered, walked or stolen a base over the last six games. There are zero long-term concerns based on that small sample, and keep in mind that baseball is very hard and Brujan is a 23-year-old. Still, before Brujan gets a promotion to Tampa Bay, he's going to be much, much better. Just keep in mind what he's capable of with his speed if/when that takes place.

6. Hunter Greene, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

2021 stats: 9 G, 50 IP, 2.34 ERA, 18 BB, 74 SO at Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville.

A much better start for Greene in his second Triple-A outing on Wednesday. He fired five scoreless frames and struck out six while showing off his electric stuff against Triple-A Louisville. He did walk three, however, and he's issued eight free passes in his last three appearances after walking just 10 in the first six. Again, there are absolutely no guarantees that Greene is going to make his debut with the Reds, and fantasy managers need to be cognizant of the fact that the right-hander has never thrown more than 68 1/3 innings in a professional season and that was back in 2018. All that being said, Greene's stuff is spectacular, and it's ever so easy to imagine him missing bats at the highest level this summer.

7. Cal Raleigh, C, Seattle Mariners

2021 stats: 37 G, .342/.397/.645, 8 HR, 3 SB, 14 BB, 20 SO at Triple-A Tacoma.

Raleigh continues to rack for Triple-A Tacoma, which is good news. The bad news is that he's raking for Triple-A Tacoma, as the 24-year-old looks more than ready to handle MLB pitching right now. This is not the most talented catching prospect in the sport -- far from it really, with all due respect to him, he wouldn't be on this list if he wasn't talented -- but he's a switch-hitter with plus power and that makes enough hard contact from both sides of the plate to suggest he can help at the highest level. When the Mariners promote him in the next couple of weeks, fantasy managers who do not have a star behind the plate should take a closer look.

8. Joey Bart, C, San Francisco Giants

2021 stats: 30 G, .342/.392/.583, 7 HR, 0 SB, 7 BB, 40 SO at Triple-A Sacramento.

And speaking of catchers that are more talented. Bart has been excellent in his time with the River Cats this year, and reminded of why he was the second pick of the 2018 draft. The reason the 24-year-old hasn't been on this list in previous editions has been that Buster Posey has been one of the best catchers in baseball this year, but the Giants are legitimate contenders this year, and Posey has been dealing with back tightness; although he did return to the lineup on Sunday. This is more of a case of "pick up when it happens" than stash, but Bart plays a premium position and can help fantasy managers when the Giants do make that call -- for whatever reason.

9. Daniel Lynch, LHP, Kansas City Royals

2021 stats: 8 G, 40.1 IP, 4.24 ERA, 15 BB, 42 SO at Triple-A Omaha; 3 G, 8 IP, 15.75 ERA, 5 BB, 7 SO at Kansas City.

Lynch was awful in his time with the Royals earlier this year, and didn't get off to a great start when he was sent down to Triple-A. He's showing the stuff that made him one of the best pitching prospects in the sport coming into the year as of late, however, and the 24-year-old is coming off five scoreless innings in his start on Saturday against Triple-A Iowa. This is still a pitcher that has three pitches that can miss bats, and for the most part, he commands those pitches well. It's understandable if you're a bit apprehensive in believing in a pitcher that was so bad in his three starts with the Royals, but it was just that -- three starts. The long-term potential of Lynch is obvious, and he can still help fantasy managers this year.

10. Seth Beer, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

2021 stats: 44 G, .292/.399/.522, 6 HR, 0 SB, 18 BB, 35 SO at Triple-A Reno.

Welcome to the list, Seth. We've been expecting you. Beer has crushed Triple-A pitching as you can see from the stats above, and he continues to show an impressive approach at the plate as well plus power from the left side with enough hard contact to suggest that he can hit for average. The question would be where Beer would play if called up, but the Diamondbacks are atrocious, and they need to start getting some of their younger players at-bats. When the Diamondbacks decide to add the former first-round pick to their roster, fantasy managers should consider doing the same. Please note that I didn't make a single Beer pun in this section.

Next in line: Drew Waters, OF, Atlanta Braves; Jeter Downs, INF, Boston Red Sox; Nolan Gorman, INF, St. Louis Cardinals; Riley Greene, OF, Detroit Tigers; Daniel Lynch, LHP, Kansas City Royals; Spencer Torkelson, INF, Detroit Tigers