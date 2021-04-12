Top 10 Prospects: April 12

Only one prospect from last week’s group was called up. That was A.J. Puk, and unfortunately, he’s now on the injured list. And since none of the prospects have played in the minors yet -- the season starts May 4, hopefully -- I thought I’d update with a look at the top names, but also a look at the current players who are “blocking” their path.

A reminder: This is NOT a ranking of overall prospects; this is only based on potential production for the upcoming season. Also, a reminder that this is only a list of players who are currently in the minors. And finally, this is a list that obviously has fantasy considerations.

Those caveats out of the way, here’s a look at the top 10 prospects for the 2021 season.

1. Jarred Kelenic, OF, Seattle Mariners

2019 stats: 117 G, .291/.364/.540, 23 HR, 20 SB, 50 BB, 111 SO at High-A Modesto and Double-A Arkansas.

The Mariners are not a very good baseball team right now, but they do have some talent in the outfield. Mitch Haniger is back and healthy, Taylor Trammell -- a prospect himself -- is currently struggling to hit for average, but has gotten base at a .353 clip with a .444 slugging percentage. Kyle Lewis is currently out, but is expected to return during the Mariners’ next home trip. Kelenic is as good if not better than those players, however, and when the service manipulation comes to pass, he should be up with the M’s.

2. Alex Kirilloff, OF, Minnesota Twins

2019 stats: 94 G, .283/.343/.413, 9 HR, 7 SB, 29 BB, 76 SO at Double-A Pensacola.

Obviously, Kirilloff isn’t taking the place of Byron Buxton -- Kirilloff doesn’t have the athleticism for center, anyway -- and Max Kepler is ingrained as the starter in right. Left field, however, seems to be pretty open. Jake Cave is currently listed at the top of the depth chart, and as of Sunday he’s hitting .167 with a .468 OPS. Cave is a better defender than Kirilloff, but one of the reasons why the latter ranks so high on this list is not his ability to hit for average with some pop, but also because there’s clearly room in the inn.

3. Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

2019 stats: 114 G, .327/.394/.487, 9 HR, 18 SB, 56 BB, 35 SO at Low-A Charlotte and High-A Bowling Green.

The natural thing is to look at the shortstop position, so we’ll do that first. Willy Adames posted an .813 OPS last year and was slashing .269/.321/.500 before an 0-for-4 contest against the Yankees on Sunday. Long story short, Adames is holding his own. But as is the case for many things, you have to look a little deeper. The Rays could easily move Adames to another position to make room for the top prospect in baseball, so the names you really want to keep an eye on are players like Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau. If those players are struggling, it makes a promotion of Franco more likely. Either way, it's tough not to see the 20-year-old finishing the season with the Rays.

4. Deivi Garcia, RHP, New York Yankees

2020 stats: 6 G, 34.1 IP, 4.98 ERA, 6 BB, 33 SO at New York.

There are four starters locked up in the New York rotation: Gerrit Cole, Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery. Domingo German won the fifth spot, but has already been demoted to the minors after two lackluster starts. It’s also worth pointing out that New York won’t need a fifth starter, but either way, it’s pretty clear that there are opportunities to start here, and Garcia -- the best pitching prospect in the system in my eyes -- should get a chance to join the rotation sooner or later. Sooner than later is my hypothetical guess.

5. MacKenzie Gore, LHP, San Diego Padres

2019 stats: 20 G, 101 IP, 1.69 ERA, 28 BB, 135 SO at High-A Lake Elsinore and Double-A Amarillo.

On Sunday, the Padres saw Adrian Morejon leave his start on Sunday against the Rangers with an elbow/forearm strain after facing just three batters in the first inning. While not a guarantee, it’s beyond likely that the talented southpaw is heading to the injured list. The Padres have a few options, and one of those is Dinelson Lamet, who appears to be close to ready. Gore is the top pitching prospect in baseball, however, so if Lamet isn’t ready, it’s absolutely possible that’s who San Diego turns to. If/when that happens, get ready, even if he has to face the Dodgers in that first outing.

6. Nate Pearson, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

2020 stats: 5 G, 18 IP, 6.00 ERA, 13 BB, 16 SO at Toronto.

This one’s pretty simple. When Pearson’s healthy, he’s in the rotation. He’s currently out with a groin strain, and with all due respect to pitchers like Ross Stripling and T.J. Zeuch, they are easily bumped for a pitcher of his talent. The question, of course, is when Pearson is going to be ready, but there’s nothing on the Blue Jays’ roster that is keeping him from pitching in Toronto. A lot of times these write ups are difficult. This one isn’t.

7. Logan Gilbert, RHP, Seattle Mariners

2019 stats: 26 G, 135 IP, 2.13 ERA, 33 BB, 165 SO at Low-A West Virginia, High-A Modesto and Double-A Arkansas.

The Mariners are currently going with a six-person rotation. One of those six starters is Nick Margevicius, who has taken the place of James Paxton after his injury. With all due respect to Margevicius, Gilbert is better, and a much more important part of Seattle’s future plans. With swing-and-miss stuff and the ability to locate it for strikes, the Mariners are going to find room for him when they deem him worthy. A couple of minor league starts should do just that.

8. Sam Huff, C, Texas Rangers

2020 stats: 10 G, .355/.394/.742, 3 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 11 SO at Texas.

Jose Trevino and Jonah Heim are the catchers right now on the Texas roster. Trevino is off to a good start with a .350 average thanks to seven hits in 20 at-bats, while Heim is slashing .273/.333/.727 in 12 plate appearances. Neither of these starts are remotely sustainable. Texas is looking at a rebuilding year, and it’s hard to imagine that either Trivino or Heim is part of the long-term plan -- at least as starters. With plus power and the ability to make hard contact, Huff very well could be, so he should be with Texas by the end of the summer, assuming he’s healthy.

9. Jeter Downs, 2B/SS, Boston Red Sox

2019 stats: 119 G, .276/.362/.526, 24 HR, 24 SB, 60 BB, 107 SO at High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa.

Welcome to the list Jeter, we’ve been expecting you. Downs is one of the better middle-infield prospects in baseball, and as you probably are aware, was the top prospect that was sent to Boston in a deal for a certain outfielder. Down has plus power and the speed to make a difference on the bases, which makes him a very intriguing fantasy option. Xander Bogaerts is the shortstop in Boston for a very long time, but second base has Enrique Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez, and both are capable of playing elsewhere/probably profile best as utility options, anyway. If Downs hits in the higher levels, the Red Sox should give him a chance to play, and fantasy managers can certainly benefit from that.

10. Sixto Sanchez, RHP, Miami Marlins

2020 stats: 20 G, 39 IP, 3.46 ERA, 3 HR, 11 BB, 33 SO at Miami.

Like Pearson, this is just a matter of when Sanchez is healthy; there is absolutely no one in the Miami rotation outside of Sandy Alcantara that would not be removed in favor of the right-hander. The reason he ranks last here is because he’s the player with the least amount of clarity, and it seems likely that Miami will limit his innings even when he’s ready to return from the shoulder inflammation that has him out. Still, the swing-and-miss stuff is obvious, and whenever he gets the call, fantasy managers should be very excited to place him in their lineup.

Next in line: Daniel Lynch, LHP, Kansas City Royals; Drew Waters, OF, Atlanta Braves; Spencer Howard, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies; Trevor Larnach, OF, Minnesota Twins