One of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL draft has just become one of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu says he has decided to remain in college and not enter the NFL draft this year.

“Penn State is an awesome place to go to school,” Fashanu told ESPN. “And I can get my education for free.”

Of course, Fashanu could also enter the NFL and get upwards of $30 million guaranteed on his rookie contract, at which point he could afford all the education he wanted. But Fashanu is only 19 years old and seems happy in college, and now that college football players can sign endorsement deals, he may make decent money next year at Penn State.

Presumably Fashanu will enter the NFL in 2024, and if he plays as well next season as he did this season, he’ll be a very high draft pick.

Top 10 prospect Olu Fashanu will stay at Penn State, not enter 2023 NFL draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk