Top 10 programs of College Football Playoff Era

This coming college football season will be the tenth since the sport was forever changed with the addition of the College Football Playoff. Furthermore, it’ll be the final year where only four teams make the playoff as in 2024 that number will move to 12.

So who has ruled college football for the last 10 years and which other programs have been really good?

Bill Bender of The Sporting News got the idea in my head as he listed the 25 best programs of the playoff era. He used a formula that I largely agreed with. However, I felt the need to do my own as there were a couple of things I disagreed with, too.

For instance, Bender used the number of NFL draft picks as part of his formula for the best teams. Instead, I simply went with results of what happened on the field.

So since 2014, here are my top-10 FBS programs:

Penn State

The Nittany Lions haven’t made a College Football Playoff yet but two things can still be true:

They should have over Ohio State in 2016 Nobody has played in more New Year’s Six games without making the playoff since 2014

Oregon

Oregon won the first-ever College Football Playoff game when they destroyed Florida State in 2014. That however remains the only College Football Playoff appearance by a Pac 12 team.

Michigan

Michigan has finally gotten over the Ohio State hurdle and are favorites in the Big Ten in 2023. Will this be the year they get over the College Football Playoff semi-final hurdle and play for a national championship?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame is 63-16 over the last six seasons which include a pair of College Football Playoff appearances. Like Michigan, Notre Dame is still looking for the first CFP victory.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma, the Buffalo Bills of the College Football Playoff, deserve respect for what they’ve accomplished. They’ve been to the CFP four times, more than all but three teams. They’re however 0-4 once they get there.

LSU

National championships carry a lot of weight and that’s why LSU is ahead of Oklahoma in my eyes. They’ve only made the playoff once, winning it all in 2019, but they’ve been a regular 10-plus win team outside of the 2020-21 blip, and it looks like they’re priming to run the SEC West heading into 2023.

Ohio State

The winners of the first-ever College Football Playoff title have won just one playoff game since that memorable 2014 conclusion. That said, Ohio State has made the playoff five times, most recently in 2020 when they fell to Alabama in the national title game.

Georgia

Georgia has a pair fewer College Football Playoff appearances than Ohio State but at the end of the day, titles carry a ton of weight. They’ve won the last two and appear to be setting up a dynasty. They also were an overtime stop away from beating Alabama and having a third back in 2017.

Clemson

Not only has Clemson made the College Football Playoff six times but they’ve won at least a game once they made it four of those. The Tigers have had a couple of down years by their extremely high standards but there is no case for anyone else to have the second spot.

Alabama

Seven appearances in the College Football Playoff in nine years, six appearances in the national championship game, and three national championships. That’d be an incredible half-century for most college football programs but it’s what Nick Saban and Alabama have been able to accomplish in just the last nine seasons.

