Top 10 pound-for-pound rankings: Canelo Alvarez, Errol Spence, Tyson Fury and more

Jack Rathborn
·5 min read
Boxing pound for pound rankings (Getty)
Boxing pound for pound rankings (Getty)

Boxing’s pound-for-pound rankings continue to spark debate around the world with several candidates making strong claims to the throne.

With Floyd Mayweather’s time over and Manny Pacquiao joined by a new generation at welterweight, the competition is fierce at the top of the sport.

Canelo Alvarez is widely considered to be the face of the sport, and the Mexican will be back in action against Callum Smith on 19 December, though that doesn’t necessarily mean he warrants the top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings - where resume, activity, effectiveness in multiple weight divisions and perceived standing among rivals are all considered.

READ MORE: Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce meet in rare fight where risk outweighs reward

Terence Crawford made a case that he should be the pound-for-pound king after ruthlessly dispatching Kell Brook, but the debate continues to rage.

So the Independent Sport writers got together to discuss the best fighters in the sport before combining our lists and averaging out our rankings for each fighter to produce a list.

With Anthony Joshua still fight this year against Kubrat Pulev, and Errol Spence Jr also in action against Danny Garcia, there could still be some movement before the end of the year, but as we approach 2021, here is our top 10 fighters in the sport:

Honourable mentions

Juan Francisco Estrada is emerging as the king at super flyweight with his latest victory over Carlos Cuadras. In perhaps the sport’s most entertaining division, the fans will be demanding a third fight with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai or a rematch against Roman Gonzalez.

Gennady Golovkin is on the brink of the top 10 but is now entering his final years and in need of another clear-cut win over a top contender after a disputed win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko last time out.

Artur Beterbiev is also close to breaking into the top 10 here, but the hard-hitting Russian has not been seen since his career-best win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk last October.

&lt;p&gt;Canelo is set to face fellow champion Smith next&lt;/p&gt;AP

Canelo is set to face fellow champion Smith next

AP

10. Josh Taylor

The Scot was impressive in outpointing Regis Prograis and is on a collision course with Jose Ramirez to become the undisputed champion at 140 pounds.

The winner could be rewarded with a fight against Terence Crawford, though the Nebraskan’s poor relationship with Bob Arum may complicate that as he pushes for a split.

9. Manny Pacquiao

The Filipino, now 41, is still a big player in the best division in boxing with Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford both desperate to fight the future Hall of Famer.

Pacquiao’s win over Keith Thurman is arguably better than anything the two Americans have done at 147 pounds and with his current affiliation with Al Haymon, a big fight in 2021 could enhance his legacy yet further.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: ‘I can be the next great fighter’: Gervonta Davis primed to emerge from Floyd Mayweather’s shadow

8. Vasyl Lomachenko

Beaten by Teofimo Lopez, Lomachenko made it closer than many made it out after the fact, though a rematch looks off the table with the American adamant he will move on.

Despite not being at his absolute best at 135 pounds, there are many more tantalising fights available to him and a comeback in 2021 will be highly anticipated.

7. Tyson Fury

An emphatic victory over Deontay Wilder paired together with dethroning Wladimir Klitschko, five years earlier in 2015, gives the Gypsy King the best resume in the heavyweight division, or at least the two-best single victories.

We knew he had the best skills in the premier division in the sport, but after adding brute force in the way he bludgeoned Wilder, he is widely considered the No 1 heavyweight ahead of Anthony Joshua, though the pair could settle that debate towards the end of 2021.

&lt;p&gt;The Briton was victorious against Deontay Wilder earlier this year&lt;/p&gt;Getty

The Briton was victorious against Deontay Wilder earlier this year

Getty

6. Errol Spence Jr

A horrific car crash at the end of 2019 gave ‘The Truth’ a big setback after edging out Shawn Porter in a war.

Debate rages on as to who is the better welterweight between him and Crawford, a win over Danny Garcia on his return to the ring could send him further up the rankings here.

READ MORE: Edwin Valero, the fighter we can never forgive. Or forget

5. Teofimo Lopez

The Takeover has begun, Lopez is now the king at lightweight and has the potential to rise up in weight again.

His next move will be fascinating with his return after such a superb display against Lomachenko attracted widespread recognition as one of the sport’s premier fighters.

&lt;p&gt;Lopez celebrates victory over Lomachenko&lt;/p&gt;Getty

Lopez celebrates victory over Lomachenko

Getty

4. Oleksandr Usyk

Now up at heavyweight, but it was not too long ago that Usyk dominated at cruiserweight. After outclassing Derek Chisora in a points decision to ensure the Ukrainian retained his mandatory status for Anthony Joshua’s WBO title, 2021 will likely provide an answer as to whether he can live with the very best in the division.

3. Naoya Inoue

&lt;p&gt;Inoue is one of the most entertaining fighters in the world&lt;/p&gt;EPA

Inoue is one of the most entertaining fighters in the world

EPA

The Japanese fighter is one of the hardest hitters in the sport with Jason Moloney his latest victim.

The bantamweight king is appointment viewing heading into next year and one of the few global stars.

2. Terence Crawford

A vicious knockout of Kell Brook, Crawford is now searching for a career-defining fight against Errol Spence Jr or Manny Pacquiao, with his Top Rank contract winding down, the hope is this fight comes before the end of 2021.

1. Canelo Alvarez

&lt;p&gt;Canelo sits atop of The Independent&#x002019;s rankings&lt;/p&gt;Getty

Canelo sits atop of The Independent’s rankings

Getty

The Mexican is Independent Sport’s No 1 fighter despite admirable cases from Crawford and Inoue, with his ability to display polished skills, as well as destructive combinations - as witnessed against Sergey Kovalev at light heavyweight.

It’s back down to super middleweight next month, with the unbeaten Callum Smith representing a fascinating challenge.

Read More

Canelo to fight Smith next month for WBA super middleweight title

Joshua vs Pulev to cost £24.95 despite Hearn’s pay-per-view promise

Fury smashes heavy bag until ceiling collapses

McGregor will ‘definitely’ fight Pacquiao in 2021

Josh Taylor and the search for boxing’s next superstar

Dogboe: ‘We can talk about racism, but it doesn’t mean it will end’

Latest Stories

  • New Laker Wesley Matthews gets emotional talking about Kobe Bryant

    Wesley Matthews, whom the Lakers recently signed during free agency, talked about the impact Kobe Bryant had on him during his Achilles tendon injury and rehab.

  • Is Tom Brady the Sorest Loser Of All Time?

    Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady appeared to snub Rams QB Jared Goff after losing Monday night. It's not the first time the GOAT has behaved that way.

  • Report: MRI shows Joe Burrow’s knee injury is even worse than believed

    Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew immediately that he had suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, tweeting right away that his season was over. But the injury was reportedly even worse than believed. An MRI today showed more damage than the Bengals’ medical staff anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a torn ACL, torn [more]

  • Former Wizard Kelly Oubre rips Suns owner after trade to Warriors

    Oubre took a not-so-subtle shot at Suns owner Robert Sarver after getting traded to the Warriors.

  • Winners and Losers after NBA free agency: Which rosters improved?

    USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down the winners and losers of NBA free agency.

  • Cowboys coach Markus Paul suffers medical emergency

    The Dallas Cowboys organization suffered a serious incident on Tuesday morning. Strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul had to be transported to a local area hospital after an incident at the team facility. The team has released an official ...

  • Steelers vs. Ravens Thanksgiving game in jeopardy due to more COVID-positive tests

    More positive tests have been returned for the Baltimore Ravens.

  • Report: Nuggets signing Bol Bol to standard contract (two years, $4.2M)

    Bol Bol was billed as the 2019 NBA draft prospect who'd get someone fired.

  • Steve Dalkowski: the life and mystery of baseball's flame-throwing what-if

    Many believe the lefthander was the fastest pitcher to ever take the mound. But his career – and life – went off the rails before he could make an impactSteve Dalkowski, a career minor-leaguer who very well could have been the fastest (and wildest) pitcher in baseball history, died in April at the age of 80 from complications from Covid-19. And yet, partly because of one missing detail, his legend lives on, perhaps for ever. A book and a documentary – both of which were in the works well before Dalkowski’s death – have been released since Dalkowski, who had alcohol-related dementia, died in his home town, New Britain, Connecticut, where he became a phenomenon more than 60 years ago.Both the book, Dalko: The Untold Story of Baseball’s Fastest Pitcher, and the documentary, Far From Home: The Steve Dalkowski Story, carefully attempt to clarify, and even dispel, many of the myths that have surfaced about Dalkowski over the years. Nowadays, everything in sports is quantified down to each pitch, or play, and plenty of video exists. It was not always that way. Tom Chiappetta, the Connecticut native who took 30 years to assemble the documentary, has been unable to uncover film of Dalkowski pitching in a game. “This is the last time we’re going to have an American sports legend to talk about,” Brian Vikander, the pitching coach who wrote the book with Bill Dembski and Alex Thomas, tells the Guardian. “But it also talks to the foibles that all of us as individuals have.” Indeed, so much about Dalkowski is legend. Hundreds of newspaper obituaries were written about Dalkowski, but Vikander says most contained errors. Chiappetta, who “barely scratched the surface” with his documentary, says that Dalkowski’s “legend continues. One reason why is that people can’t get enough about his life.” This much we know: Dalkowski, a lefthander, was 5ft 10in and 170lb, not a particularly intimidating mound presence. But he was astonishingly fast and wild, with 1,324 strikeouts – and 1,236 bases on balls – over 956 innings pitched from 1957 to 1965. He had 262 strikeouts and 262 walks over 170 innings for the Class C Stockton Ports in 1960. His four-seam fastball, called his “radio pitch” because batters could hear it but not see it, was practically unhittable … when it streaked over home plate. But just as many pitches sailed over batters’ heads, even into the stands. It was said he once hit a fan waiting in line for a hot dog. He was known for throwing pure heat, but there was no way back then to quantify just how fast he threw. People swear he threw 110 miles an hour, maybe even faster. (New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman holds the documented record: 105.8 mph.) “That’s part of the mystique, for sure,” Chiappetta said. “They just didn’t have the technology back then to prove it.” Although several rudimentary attempts were made to measure the speed of his pitches, Dalkowski ended his pro career nearly a decade before a radar gun was first used for Nolan Ryan, the Hall of Fame pitcher. And Dalkowski’s career had peaked in the spring of 1963. That was when Dalkowski, all but certain to earn a spot with the Baltimore Orioles, felt a pop in his left elbow, possibly a torn ligament, though his injury was never diagnosed. (The pitcher Tommy John underwent groundbreaking reconstructive elbow surgery in 1974, which is routinely used to correct such injuries now.) The director and screenwriter Ron Shelton, a former Orioles’ farmhand, said he based the fast, wild and immature character “Nuke” LaLoosh, played by Tim Robbins, on Dalkowski in the classic 1988 baseball film Bull Durham. But there was a critical difference in their stories. Bull Durham ends with LaLoosh in the big leagues, a prospect polished by hard lessons learned in the minors. But Dalkowski never pitched in a regular-season game at higher than the Triple-A level. He was an alcoholic, and his life, like his radio pitch, spun out of control. And that became part of his legend, too. Sports in those days were not as scientific as now. There were no pitch counts to nurture a pitcher’s arm. Dalkowski once threw 283 pitches in a single game – 120 is considered excessive nowadays. Managers often had him warm up, and settle down, by tiring him out first. “Pitchers were expected to pitch nine innings back then – ‘Come on! Be a man!’” Vikander said. Far less time was spent on mechanics, even on strategy on how to approach batters. For example, Vikander said half of all hitters then as now take the first pitch, so Dalkowski might have benefitted from simply bearing down to throw, say, a curveball for a first-pitch strike. “There was information there that could have done things for Steve,” Vikander said. Though Dalkowski did briefly have a solid father-son-type relationship with Earl Weaver, who would later become the Orioles’ legendary manager, virtually no attention was paid back then to an athlete’s mental state, especially to those who struggled with high expectations. “He wasn’t set up psychologically to cope with that,” Vikander said of Dalkowski’s fame. Chiappetta said, “He had no coaching. No baseball coaching, no life coaching, no coaching of anything. If he’d be coming through baseball now, it’s a whole different world.” Dalkowski took odd jobs after he left baseball , disappearing altogether from family and friends, sometimes sleeping in alleys, next to, or in, garbage cans. He was found alone, disheveled, in a laundromat in California on Christmas Eve 1992. He did, however, have a piece of scrap paper with the phone number of a former teammate, Frank Zupo, and his life would change for the better because of help he received from his sister, Pat, and the Baseball Assistance Team, among many others. “I’m ashamed of just going down the drain, and I don’t have to do that to stop this Mickey Mouse drinking stuff to get my act together,” Dalkowski said in an interview with Chiappetta earlier in 1992 that is included in the documentary. He added: “You know who I hurt the most? God bless her soul – my sister. I cry about it at night. It’s too bad. I had everything on the platter. I just dumped it in the toilet, and I guess I flushed it.” The happier part of his story is that Dalkowski spent the last 26 years of his life at an elder-care facility in New Britain, where he became somewhat of a celebrity for being a local kid who became a minor-leaguer with dazzling potential – potential being the operative word. “He got 26 years of his life back,” Chiappetta said. “That’s a lot longer than he played baseball.” The search for information continues, in part because Dalkowski never made it to the big leagues, where information can be more easily found. Plus, Dalkowski stopped pitching 55 years ago. “We’re looking for guys who played ‘D’ [level] ball with him in 1957,” Vikander says. Early response to the book, Vikander said, has been “stellar,” which makes him hopeful that more information about him can be found and sent to the book’s website. Chiappetta is convinced there is old film – somewhere – of Dalko pitching. “The story just kind of continues,” Chiappetta says. If a film clip does surface, perhaps from a dusty attic, it may be possible to measure the speed of Dalkowski’s frighteningly fast, four-seam fastball. If we know for sure that he threw less than, say, 105.8 mph, his legend would surely diminish.But, then again, what if the clip shows that Dalko threw much faster?

  • Pelicans acquire Adams as final piece of 4-team Holiday deal

    Veteran 7-foot NBA center Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pelicans following his trade to New Orleans as part of a four-team deal that also sent guard Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to Milwaukee. Adams' extension is for $35 million, said a person familiar with the deal. The acquisition of Adams comes after Derrick Favors left New Orleans in free agency for Utah, where he's spent much of his career.

  • 54-Year-Old Mike Tyson Looks Absolutely Jacked in New Photo

    You've got to be worried for Roy Jones Jr.

  • Week 12 Pickups: Replacing Joe Burrow, Rex Burkhead and more

    With Joe Burrow and Rex Burkhead out with season-ending injuries, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski highlight a couple players to consider rostering.

  • Lavar Ball settles the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate

    Lavar Ball believes you can only be the GOAT based on how well you played during your wins.

  • Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo more impressed with Heat extending Bam Adebayo now than waiting

    Adebayo's extension makes it far more difficult for Miami to open max cap space in 2021 free agency.

  • The Raiders have a Johnathan Abram problem that needs to be solved

    The Raiders have a Johnathan Abram problem that needs to be solved

  • Los Angels Lakers sign veteran Spanish center Marc Gasol

    The Los Angeles Lakers have signed veteran Spanish center Marc Gasol. The NBA champions confirmed the latest step in their roster reconfiguration Tuesday by announcing the addition of the 35-year-old Gasol, who spent the last 1 1/2 seasons with the Toronto Raptors and won a championship ring in 2019. The Lakers traded starting center JaVale McGee to Cleveland to make room under the salary cap to sign Gasol, who will be expected to provide his usual sturdy defense along with strong passing skills and 3-point shooting.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12 Drop Candidates: Five cuts to make for waiver wire upside

    With the fantasy playoff push in full force, you have to make every roster spot count. We reveal five players it's time to cut.

  • Fantasy football week 12 running back rankings

    Our fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for Week 12, when Nick Chubb will be looking deliver some big results again.

  • Which NBA team had the best offseason? Five teams who improved the most.

    It all starts with the champion Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Fantasy football week 12 tight end rankings

    Our fantasy football analysts reveal their tight end rankings for Week 12, when Robert Tonyan will be looking to start a hot streak.