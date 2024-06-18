Top 10 potential Knicks free agent targets for 2024 NBA offseason

The Knicks’ magical playoff run came to an end in part due to mounting injuries eating at their depth. Though they won’t have cap space this summer, they could maneuver their way to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and bolster their rotation in free agency.

Here are the top 10 realistic free agent targets for the Knicks this offseason...

Despite wasting away on the laughable Washington Wizards this past season, Jones took advantage of the biggest opportunity of his career. His 12 points and 7.3 assists on 53.7 percent shooting from two and 41.4 percent from three would work wonders off the Knicks bench, and slide Miles McBride to the two spot he excelled in.

If you had to build your ideal 2024 Tom Thibodeau signing, it would be a versatile two-way player entering his prime. The 26-year-old Marshall fits that bill, after shooting 38.7 percent from three at both forward spots for the Pelicans this past season.

Royce O’Neale

Another 3-and-D weapon who can man multiple positions, O’Neale was a rare bright spot for the Phoenix Suns and could serve as another connector for the Knicks' stars.

With New York in danger of losing members of its staunch center rotation, Looney would be a natural replacement. He’s a dependable rebounder, defender, and playmaker on the offensive end.

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second half of game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make big swings this offseason, giving the Knicks a chance to scoop up some of the talent that troubled them in the first round of this year’s playoffs. Oubre is a dynamic playmaker and finisher, who would provide New York some necessary depth on the wing.

The Dallas Mavericks' X-factor all season will be looking for a pay bump, and the Knicks could offer one for him to bring his bouncy two-way play to New York. The Knicks could use his verticality and ability to play multiple positions off the bench.

Another choice to beef up the five spot is Drummond, a former top 10 pick who has bounced around teams now that he’s past his prime. Still, he averaged a ridiculous 18 rebounds per 36 minutes the past two seasons in Chicago with the Bulls -- production that would fit right in on the Knicks.

It's hard to go wrong with Anderson if the Knicks are in the market for some backup frontcourt talent. Anderson may not be the most explosive player, but he impacts the game in a variety of ways, and should be a good culture and on-court fit.

If the Knicks want a potential Quentin Grimes replacement, Harris has shot 39.4 percent from three the past three years for the Orlando Magic and has shown flashes of his past defense and finishing. This could be a smart gamble for New York to add some wing depth off the bench.

Harris’ Sixers tenure may not have ended well, but his production speaks for itself. He’s been a dependable 17 point and six rebound guy, efficient from multiple areas and a willing defender -- qualities that could flourish more in a bench role on the Knicks.