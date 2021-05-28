Top 10 plays from rookie QBs in last 20 years 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew remembers the Top 10 plays from rookie QBs in the last 20 years. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew remembers the Top 10 plays from rookie QBs in the last 20 years. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
What does 2022 cap news mean for Dolphins' young talent?
Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson has gotten his first taste of on-field work against experienced players this week and the quarterback is beginning to figure some things out. One thing he’s figured out is that he needs to figure things out more quickly. Wilson told reporters on Thursday that “processing needs to be faster” at [more]
The Buccaneers don’t have an organized team activity scheduled for Friday, but they have some key members of the team working out at their facility for the first time this offseason. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that quarterback Tom Brady and about 10 teammates, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown [more]
Randle turned himself into a star this season.
Ireland's Dan Martin completed a hat-trick of grand tour victories when he prevailed in the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia as overall leader Egan Bernal showed his first sign of weakness on Wednesday. Israel Start Up Nation rider Martin led from the breakaway in the 193-km mountain ride from Canazei to Sega di Ala, ahead of Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Briton Simon Yates (Team Bike Exchange), who came in second and third, 13 and 30 seconds off the pace respectively. Yates attacked the group of top contenders with four kilometres left in the 11.2-km ascent, at an average gradient of 9.8%, to Sega di Ala, and Bernal followed easily before suddenly coming almost to a halt a kilometre further up.
Brooks Koepka said he felt unsafe during the final walk to the green on Sunday at the PGA Championship and that his knee was hit repeatedly.
After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.
Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.
Jones didn't hold back when asked on the air about his current status.
Ten fights are on the docket for Season 5 of Dana White's Contender Series.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Denver newcomer Austin Rivers stole the spotlight from Nikola Jokic with a fourth-quarter outburst against Portland. Jokic dominated as usual, with 36 points and 11 rebounds in the Nuggets' 120-115 victory Thursday night over the Trail Blazers.
Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is less than a month away and the race for the Fan Vote is heating up. Currently, the top-five vote-getters for the June 13 event are, in alphabetical order: Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford; Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the […]
"That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.
Giants 2021 Position Breakdown: Going in-depth on Big Blue's new group of wide receivers, including Kenny Golladay.
While a longshot, the Cleveland Browns have been loosely connected to the Julio Jones rumors for a while. A new report squashes that.
Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.
The 49ers haven't shut down the possibility of trading for Julio Jones, and that would be bad news for the Seahawks and everyone else in the NFC West.
Sean McVay has already been impressed by Matthew Stafford, saying he's "looked good" in practice.
Brandon Jacobs vs. Derrick Henry is a matchup NFL fans deserve to see.