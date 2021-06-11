Top 10 plays from HOF pass catchers on new teams 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down the top ten plays from Hall of Fame pass catchers on new teams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how impressive Jets' rookie WR Elijah Moore has been during OTAs with the absence of Jamison Crowder. Vacchiano points out Crowder is currently negotiating a restructure of his contract and that it'll be interesting to see how the two receivers play alongside each other once mandatory minicamp starts next week.
New Titans wide receiver Julio Jones says that if he doesn’t get as many passes thrown his way in Tennessee as he was accustomed to in Atlanta, he’s fine with that. Jones said that he knows that on a team with A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry, the offense won’t always go through him. Jones says [more]
A College Football Playoff working group has proposed that the CFP expands to include 12 teams. Here's why UF and the SEC would benefit.
Thor Nystrom kicks off his 2022 NFL Draft look-ahead summer series by counting down his top-10 quarterbacks, starting with QB8-10 (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and WR Kenny Golladay lead the charge at minicamp on Thursday afternoon, with Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram getting some reps in as well.
The Cleveland Browns need Jordan Elliott to fill a bigger role in 2021 after the departure of Sheldon Richardson. His coach believes he can.
There seems to be very few people who think Diaz will win on Saturday, but considering the odds, he might be worth a flier. Here are Kevin Iole's best bets for UFC 263.
The Bears haven't been able to find a trade partner for Nick Foles. But perhaps they've found one in the Jets, according to Jeremy Fowler.
Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March. “I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee.
As player empowerment grows in the NFL, many of the league’s stars are unwilling to stay with a team they believe is being badly run Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have both had troubled offseasons with their teams. Photograph: Mike Roemer/AP Aaron Rodgers is the latest (and greatest) quarterback to hit the I’m-out-of-here button. Earlier this week, the future Hall of Famer escalated his stand-off with the Packers by failing to show up for the team’s mandatory minicamp, costing himself $93,000
Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.
Matt Schembechler said his father didn't want to hear about allegations that a Michigan team doctor sexually assaulted boys and young men.
To see more positives, negatives of a proposed 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, we break down what field would have looked like last season.
Rivera says he's learned from the mistakes he made with Haskins last year.
Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers gave Campbell a deal with four voidable yers and a signing bonus of just over $1 million.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has far more experience than any other quarterback on the Washington Football Team and he’s making more money than the other three players at the position combined, but head coach Ron Rivera isn’t crowning him as the starter for Week 1 at the moment. After anointing Dwayne Haskins as the starter heading into [more]
The San Francisco 49ers had to cut out a week of rookie development because of a rule they broke in rookie minicamp.
The 49ers also canceled their minicamp on Wednesday.
If there's one half of the Mookie Betts trade the Red Sox have no reason to regret, it's ditching David Price, writes John Tomase.
George Kittle likes what he's seen from "freak athlete" Trey Lance thus far.