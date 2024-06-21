Top 10 players from the 2024 NBA playoffs: Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum headline list

The 2024 NBA playoffs is in the books.

Boston secured its first championship since 2008 with a 4-1 series win over Dallas in the NBA Finals, and Jaylen Brown took home Finals MVP. But he wasn't the only one who showed out this postseason.

Here are the top 10 players from the 2024 NBA Playoffs:

More: OKC Thunder among early favorites to win 2024-25 NBA title; betting odds for every team

2024 NBA Playoff player rankings

Embiid delivered a gutsy playoff run.

Despite still being limited by a knee injury that caused him to miss 29 straight games in the regular season, the 30-year-old center averaged a league-best 33 points in the playoffs. He also averaged 10.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Embiid could've climbed this list if the 76ers made a deeper postseason run. But Philadelphia instead suffered a 4-2 series loss to New York in the first round.

Irving went through ups and downs during the playoffs.

The 32-year-old guard averaged 22.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% from the floor and 39% from deep. But he also wasn't as aggressive offensively as he could've been, failing to score more than 15 points on six occasions.

Still, Irving shot the ball efficiency and played some of the best defense of his career. His stat line doesn't stand out as much as others on this list, but he deserves the No. 9 spot for being the second-best player on a No. 5-seeded Dallas team that reached the NBA Finals.

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell controls the ball against the Celtics in the third quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, May 11, 2024, in Cleveland.

More: What's next for the OKC Thunder? Player report cards, key offseason dates

Injuries were the only thing that could stop Mitchell this postseason.

The 27-year-old guard averaged 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 35.4% from deep. He also had a 50-point game during Cleveland's 4-3 series win over Orlando in the first round.

But Mitchell missed the final two games of Cleveland's second-round series against Boston due to a calf injury. The Cavaliers ultimately got eliminated, 4-1.

More: Mussatto: With Josh Giddey traded to Bulls, Alex Caruso returns to Thunder at perfect time

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works past Dallas forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) in the first quarter during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Oklahoma Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

This marked Gilgeous-Alexander's first playoff run in a lead role, and he didn't disappoint.

The 25-year-old guard averaged 30.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 49.6% from the floor and 43.2% from deep. He also recorded three double doubles.

Despite being the No. 1 seed, OKC suffered a 4-2 series loss to Dallas in the second round. But that shouldn't overshadow the strong play by Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished second in MVP voting and looked the part this postseason.

More: OKC Thunder trading Josh Giddey to Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, per report

Brunson put an injury-riddled New York team on his back this postseason.

The 27-year-old guard averaged 32.4 points, 7.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He became the fourth player in NBA history to record four straight 40-point games in the postseason.

New York ultimately suffered a 4-3 series loss to Indiana in the second round. Still, Brunson's heroics have earned him the No. 6 spot on this list.

Jokic secured his third MVP in the past four seasons, and he continued to dominate in the playoffs.

The 29-year-old center averaged 28.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 54.5% from the floor. He also recorded two triple doubles.

Jokic's postseason averages are up there with anyone on this list. But he lands at the No. 5 spot because Denver suffered a 4-3 series loss to Minnesota in the second round.

More: Every OKC Thunder player's best game of the 2023-24 NBA season

Edwards reached superstar status during the playoffs.

The 22-year-old guard averaged 27.6 points, seven rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 40% from deep. He also led Minnesota past Denver, the reigning champs, in the second round.

Edwards took a slight step back in the Western Conference Finals, where his team suffered a 4-1 series loss to Dallas. Still, he deserves plenty of credit for helping the Timberwolves go on their deepest playoff run since 2004.

3. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Brown did it all for Boston this postseason.

The 27-year-old guard averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and he shot an efficient 51.6% from the floor. He also set the tone on defense in the NBA Finals, helping hold Dallas to under 100 points in four of the five games.

Brown's contributions on both ends of the floor helped him win Finals MVP. He bested Jayson Tatum in the voting, 7-4.

More: NBA free agency rumors: Five players OKC Thunder should avoid signing

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: (L-R) Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics high five during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Boston cemented itself as the best team in basketball, and Tatum led the way.

The 26-year-old forward led Boston to its first championship since 2008. He averaged 25 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Tatum wasn't very efficient, shooting 42.7% from the floor and just 28.3% from deep. But he still became the sixth player since 1980 to win a title while leading his team in playoff points, rebounds and assists.

More: OKC Thunder's schedule set for 2024 NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Doncic was undoubtedly the best player this postseason.

The sixth-year guard led Dallas to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2011, beating teams such as OKC and Minnesota along the way. He averaged 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Whether it was Lu Dort, Jaden McDaniels or Brown, some of the best defenders in the world couldn't prevent Doncic from getting whatever he wanted. It was a stellar postseason run by a player who's only 25 years old.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 2024 NBA playoffs player rankings: Who was top player in postseason?