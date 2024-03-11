Top 10 player and top 3 offensive tackle in 2025 sets official visit to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to lay the groundwork for several of the nation’s top prospects along the offensive line. While I’m a big believer in last year’s offensive line class, closing on some of these high-profile recruits in the 2025 recruiting class would be huge.

2024’s offensive line class has a lot of potential but it doesn’t have the star power 2025 could have.

Like the 2023 class along defensive lineman, there weren’t many high-profile guys in Oklahoma’s normal recruiting area along the offensive line in 2024. That’s why 2024 was massive for the Sooners on the defensive line. Equally, that will be the case in 2025 with the offensive line.

That’s why it was good news to find out the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle, Michael Fasusi, has set his official visit to Norman. He will be coming in on June 14-16.

This won’t be his first time in Norman as he’s made several trips over the last year. This feels like it’s coming down to a Red River battle for the five-star prospect. The Texas Longhorns currently lead according to On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. But some believe Oklahoma is the leader for his services.

Still, that month will tell us a lot about where his head is as the following week he will be in Austin. So, if the Sooners can knock that visit out of the park, maybe they can get Fasusi to cancel that trip and earn his commitment.

Until then, we wait.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire