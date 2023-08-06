Top 10 performers through 2 weeks of Vikings training camp

Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings began training camp with the rookies and quarterbacks reporting.

Since then, they have practiced nine times with multiple practices in pads. These have given us the ability to get a really good synopsis of who has been performing well and who hasn’t been.

The biggest takeaway from the last two weeks is that the wide receivers have been really good so far and it’s not because the cornerbacks have been poor.

I have been live at three practices so far and have followed reports closely. With all the information I have gathered, here are the top 10 performers through two weeks of training camp.

Honorable mentions

10. TE Josh Oliver

When the Vikings signed Josh Oliver, it came as a surprise, especially with T.J. Hockenson having just been acquired via trade. Once we took a step back and looked at all the other moves, it made a lot more sense. The shift to 12 personnel was in full effect. Oliver has looked every bit worth the money so far. He is a mammoth at tight end and has shown promise in the passing game as well, especially with his body control.

9. WR Blake Proehl

This wide receiver group has been solid overall and Blake Proehl has been a part of that. Having missed most of the past two years with a torn ACL, Proehl has worked his tail off during camp. He is snapping off routes with violence and creating separation. Proehl is also making the acrobatic catch look easy. It’s going to be a long road to him making the roster, but he has almost certainly made the practice squad.

8. CB Mekhi Blackmon

Joejuan Williams was the nickel cornerback initially when training camp started, but Mekhi Blackmon got all those reps once the pads came on. He has been solid throughout camp and the plays he is getting beaten are more in zone coverage than in man, which is Blackmon’s specialty. Getting good production out of this year’s 102nd overall pick is objectively great.

7. WR Brandon Powell

Both coming out of the University of Florida and with the Los Angeles Rams, Brandon Powell hasn’t shown a lot of receiving utility. He was mostly a return man/gadget guy. Thus far in training camp, he has looked like a really good wide receiver. His route running has been crisp and explosive, especially out of breaks. Believe it or not, he’s been confused with Justin Jefferson a couple of times with how impressive his route running and that 19 is eerily close to 18 when you are looking from the bleachers. Powell is making the decision on which receivers to keep difficult.

6. S Harrison Smith

Last season, Harrison Smith wasn’t used to the best of his abilities. He was deployed deep more often than not and didn’t have a sack for the first time since his second season in 2013. Brian Flores isn’t going to be doing that, but rather let him do a bit of everything. Smith got three sacks in a practice last Tuesday and looks to be very comfortable with the defense.

5. ILB Brian Asamoah II

The Vikings will be counting heavily on Brian Asamoah II this season at linebacker and he is performing like a player ready to step up. However, things aren’t perfect with the 66th overall pick from 2022. He still shows struggles in picking gaps, but when he diagnoses the play correctly, he turns into a game wrecker. With Jordan Hicks as the thumper, Asamoah will be allowed to do what he does best.

4. WR Jordan Addison

If you didn’t know any better, you wouldn’t think that Jordan Addison was a rookie. He looks like a seasoned pro in how he runs his routes and creates separation with a technical ability that is tremendous. There have been a few warts here and there, but the overall performance has been excellent. The Vikings have been really good at drafting wide receivers and have likely found the next one.

3. QB Kirk Cousins

2. LB Ivan Pace Jr.

The Vikings seem to have found gold in UDFA inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Known for his ability to rush the passer, Pace has shown that in droves by shooting gaps and blitzing. He has gotten multiple sacks and blown up numerous running plays in the backfield. He won’t be a starter barring injury due to this struggles with shedding blocks, but there will be a role for him in this defense, and likely a big one.

1. WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is the best football player in the world and is proving it each practice. Everything he does is so explosive, yet smooth and under control. There isn’t anything that he can’t do at a high level and Jefferson is arguably the best football player I’ve ever seen live.

