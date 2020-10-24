Top-10 Penn State falls in the closest possible overtime finish

Top-10 Penn State falls in the closest possible OT finish originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Talk about a photo finish, huh?

Penn State, ranked eighth in the country entering their first game of the season on Saturday, fell late to an upstart Indiana program hosting a big game at home. The Nittany Lions stormed back from a 17-7 halftime deficit to force overtime, where they scored a touchdown to go up seven points.

Indiana also scored a touchdown, but they decided to go for two to try to win the game. What happened next will be debated for a long, long time.

WHAT A WILD FINISH IN BLOOMINGTON! pic.twitter.com/FFR7Qb1gMU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2020

Did Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. actually make it into the end zone - or at least hit the pylon - before touching the ground? Good luck finding a conclusive shot online, or getting fans on Twitter to come to consensus anytime soon.

It goes down officially as an unbelievable, jaw-dropping final play to spring a huge upset - Indiana hadn't earned a win over a top-10 team in the AP Poll since 1987.

Along with Rutgers' first win in the conference since 2017, the Big Ten is enjoying quite a surprising day of football, its first weekend of games in this weird 2020 season. But it won't go down as the biggest upset of the day thanks to Indiana's amazing finish.