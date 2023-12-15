Top 10 Penn State bowl game passing performances

When looking at historic performances in Penn State bowl games, the quarterback performances are not as eye-popping compared to other yardage records but still offer some memorable moments.

Penn State’s bowl success seems more often than not centered around its defense and rushing attack rather than a dynamic passing game. Just take a look at the Nittany Lions’ top bowl game rushing performances and you can see how Penn State typically relies on a strong running game. Only twice as a Penn State quarterback completed more than 30 passes speaking to the typically run-dominant offense.

A general rule of thumb is that a 300+ yard day as a quarterback is a pretty good day at the office. Penn State has only had two players ever accomplish that feat in a bowl game. There are a few bowl game outings, including the two 300-yard games, from former Nittany Lion signal callers that most Penn State fans will undoubtedly remember.

With Drew Allar being touted as one of the most talented quarterbacks in recent Penn State history, perhaps a new top-10 performance is on deck in this year’s Peach Bowl.

Wally Richardson, 217 yards (1996 Outback)

We start our countdown with the 1996 Outback Bowl and former seventh-round pick Wally Richardson. Richardson and Penn State walked into Tampa Stadium (former home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and scored an Outback Bowl record of 43 points against the Auburn Tigers. That record would stand until the 2016 Tennessee Volunteers, led by Josh Dobbs and Alvin Kamara, scored 45 points.

In the high-scoring affair, Richardson and wide receiver Bobby Engram teamed up for two touchdowns, including the final nail in the coffin that came at the end of 40 unanswered points. Richardson threw for 217 yards and four touchdowns, but Engram took home MVP honors.

Tom Shuman, 226 yards (1975 Cotton)

Tom Shuman and Penn State beat the Southwest Conference champion Baylor Bears, 41-20. Shuman threw for one touchdown and ran for another to go along with his 226 yards. He would go on to win MVP of the game for his efforts.

The Penn State quarterback eventually went on to be drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals but did not play a snap and played the majority of his career in the Canadian Football League.

Todd Blackledge, 228 yards (1983 Sugar)

The 1983 Sugar Bowl was the 1982 season’s National Championship Game pitting the No. 1 Georgia against No. 2 Penn State. The Nittany Lions went on to win the championship in a tight, 27-23, contest.

Blackledge was named MVP of the game and threw a 47-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to ice the game for the Nittany Lions. Blackledge would go on to win the Davey O’Brien Award that season which signifies the nation’s top quarterback. He would go on to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the seventh overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft.

Trace McSorley, 246 yards (2019 Citrus)

At number seven on the list, we have Trace McSorley, who will be on here more than just once.

McSorley holds several Penn State passing records, and his 2016 season was one of the best college seasons for the program in 2016 as he set the record for most passing yards in a single season.

The 2019 Citrus Bowl marked McSorley’s final game in a Penn State uniform. The Nittany Lions lost to the Kentucky Wildcats, 27-24, despite McSorley’s best efforts to lead a fourth-quarter comeback. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the defeat, including one to his future teammate on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pat Freiermuth.

Michael Robinson, 253 yards (2006 Orange)

Michael Robinson was a do-it-all offensive weapon for the Nittany Lions during his time in State College. He played quarterback, running back, slot receiver, and tight end throughout his college career. His 2005 season, which ended in a Big Ten Championship and Orange Bowl victory over Florida State, was one to behold.

He threw for 17 touchdowns while also running for 11, which was the first time a Penn State quarterback ran for more than 10 touchdowns. His 806 rushing yards was also a single-season record for a quarterback. Robinson would go on to play in the NFL as a fullback and won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.

The 2006 Orange Bowl was a complete barn-burner, taking three overtimes to decide a winner. Robinson threw for a touchdown to go along with his 253 yards.

Trace McSorley, 254 yards (2017 Rose)

We have our second Trace McSorley sighting at number five on the all-time bowl game passing performances list.

The 2017 Rose Bowl truly was a sight to behold, with the USC Trojans edging out Penn State 52-49. It was a game filled with NFL talent, which included Sam Darnold, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ronald Jones, Saquon Barkley, Chris Godwin, and Mike Gesicki.

McSorley couldn’t outduel Darnold and his 453 yards, but he threw four touchdowns to go along with three interceptions. His 72-yard TD pass to Godwin is tied for the second-longest pass play in Penn State bowl game history.

Daryll Clark, 273 yards (2009 Rose)

Daryll Clark brought his dual-threat ability to Penn State, and that ability was on full display against USC in the 2009 Rose Bowl.

Clark threw for two touchdowns while adding another on the ground, but his two interceptions were no match to Trojan quarterback Mark Sanchez throwing for 453 yards and four touchdowns. USC beat Penn State 38-24.

Sean Clifford, 279 yards, (2023 Rose)

Sean Clifford’s final season at Penn State ended with a bang in Pasadena when he threw for 279 yards and two scores.

Clifford hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith on the opening play of the fourth quarter for an 88-yard touchdown that became the longest reception in Penn State bowl game history. His other touchdown pass went to wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley. The Nittany Lions beat the Pac-12 Champion Utah Utes 35-21.

Trace McSorley, 342 yards (2017 Fiesta)

We now enter into the rarefied air of 300+ yard passing outburst in Penn State bowl game history. Only McSorley and the quarterback at number one on this list have accomplished this feat.

McSorley did it in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, where Penn State beat the Washington Huskies 35-28. McSorley threw two touchdowns to DaeSean Hamilton, with one being a 48-yard touchdown pass.

Christian Hackenberg, 371 yards (2014 Pinstripe)

In an overtime thriller, Penn State beat Boston College, 31-30 at Yankee Stadium. Future New York Jet Christian Hackenberg threw for a Penn State bowl record of 371 yards on 34/50 passing. Both his passing attempts and completions were bowl-game records.

Hackenberg’s four touchdown passes during the game went to four different receivers including future NFL players DaeSean Hamilton and Chris Godwin. Godwin’s touchdown grab is tied for second for the longest reception in Penn State bowl history. Three receivers had seven receptions helping Hackenberg to his multiple records.

