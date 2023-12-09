Top 10 Penn State bowl game individual rushing performances

As we count down the days until Penn State kicks off against Ole Miss in the 2023 Peach Bowl, it’s fun to look back on some Nittany Lions’ bowl game history. Two standout backs, Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, are expected to play in the bowl game this year so perhaps more memorable performances are on deck.

Penn State has had its share of quality running backs throughout its storied history, none more famous than Saquon Barkley and Franco Harris. Harris was a big and powerful runner who led the Nittany Lions to an undefeated season in 1971 as an All-American. He would go on to win four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Barkley broke several Penn State rushing records during his time in Happy Valley and showed the innate ability to break off highlight plays. He was one of if not the most electrifying players in Penn State history

Do either of these two backs make the list of top-10 rushing performances in Penn State bowl game history?

Nick Singleton, 120 yards (2023 Rose Bowl)

Nick Singleton, a familiar face for current Penn State fans, was a significant factor in the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl win over the Utah Utes a season ago.

Singleton exploded for 120 yards on only seven carries. His day was propelled by an 87-yard touchdown run that broke a 14-14 tie early in the third quarter. That run was the third-longest run in Rose Bowl history and the second-longest in Penn State bowl history.

After a somewhat disappointing season this year, after expectations were he would match or improve upon his tremendous true freshman season, a big performance in the Peach Bowl would go a long way.

Rodney Kinlaw, 143 yards (2007 Alamo Bowl)

Rodney Kinlaw came to Penn State as the third running back on the depth chart, and an ACL injury kept him from playing significant snaps until his senior season in 2007.

He became the 11th running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. Kinlaw had 21 carries for 143 yards but did not find the endzone. Penn State’s two rushing touchdowns went to fellow running back Evan Royster and quarterback Daryll Clark.

Curt Warner, 145 yards (1982 Fiesta Bowl)

At number eight on the list, we have a player who is one of the top five running backs ever to put on a Penn State uniform.

Not to be confused with former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, Curt Warner had a prolific career at Penn State, owning 42 records, and his 3,398 rushing yards was 3rd in Penn State history. He was a two-time All-American and led the Nittany Lions to their first National Championship in the 1983 Sugar Bowl.

In the 11th Fiesta Bowl, Penn State squared off against USC in a battle between two elite running backs, Marcus Allen of the Trojans and Penn State’s Curt Warner. Warner won the battle against the Heisman winner and scored two touchdowns on the day.

Lydell Mitchell, 146 yards (1972 Cotton Bowl)

Lydell Mitchell rushed for 146 yards touchdown in the 1972 Cotton Bowl as Penn State beat Texas 30-6. After his Penn State career Mitchell became one of the best running backs in the NFL where he played the majority of his career with the Baltimore Colts.

Curt Warner, 155 yards (1980 Fiesta Bowl)

A man already on this list, Curt Warner, once had another huge gamer running the ball. His 64-yard touchdown run to open up the game was the biggest play of the day as Penn State went on to beat Ohio State 31-19. It was the last Fiesta Bowl played until the 1997 season.

Ki-Jana Carter, 156 yards (1995 Rose Bowl)

Ki-Jana Carter is another one of Penn State’s top five running backs, and in the 1995 Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks, Carter was dominant. He opened the scoring early in the first quarter with an 83-yard house call on Penn State’s opening possession before rushing for two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Carter finished the game with 21 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Tony Hunt, 158 yards (2007 Outback Bowl)

In a game that had the likes of Arian Foster on the other sideline, Penn State’s Tony Hunt took home offensive MVP. Hunt rushed for 158 yards on 31 carries but did not score a touchdown in the Nittany Lions’ 20-10 win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Penn State’s defense had a superb game, which included an 88-yard fumble return. Foster was limited to 12 carries for 65 yards.

Blair Thomas, 186 yards (1989 Holiday Bowl)

We are now getting into the territory of pushing close to 200 rushing yards. With number three on this list, we take a look at Blair Thomas’s performance against the BYU Cougars, a game in which the Nittany Lions won 50-39.

Thomas scored one touchdown while rushing 35 times for 186 yards. BYU quarterback threw for a staggering 576 yards to keep the Cougars in striking distance

Saquon Barkley, 194 yards (2017 Rose Bowl)

The top two bowl game rushing performances at Penn State both took place in the past six years.

At number two, we have Saquon Barkley, who is one of if not the most explosive players in Penn State’s storied history.

The 2017 Rose Bowl was a spectacle. USC, led by future number three overall pick Sam Darnold and his go-to target JuJu Smith-Schuster, dismantled the Penn State defense to the tune of 453 yards passing and 5 touchdown passes. The Trojans ended up beating the Nittany Lions 52-49.

Penn State’s offensive was led by Barkley and wide receiver Chris Godwin. Barkley carried the ball 25 times for 194 yards and two scores. This included a 79-yard TD run on Penn Sttae’s first possession of the second half.

Barkley’s performance in this game was eye-popping and eventually led to him becoming the number two overall pick.

Journey Brown, 202 yards (2019 Cotton)

The only player in Penn State history to ever eclipse 200 yards in a bowl game wasn’t Saquon Barkley, Curt Warner, or Ki-Jana Carter. It was Journey Brown.

Brown ran for 202 yards in Penn State’s 53-39 win over Memphis. What makes Brown’s feat even more impressive is that he only needed 16 carries to do it. His day included two touchdown scores, one of which was a 56-yard burst. He also averaged a Penn State bowl game-best 12.6 yards per carry.

