Top 10 passers in the Big 12 through Week 4

Quarterback controversy has been riddled throughout the Big 12 this season, especially in Austin. When the season started out well with Hudson Card against Louisiana, he was thought to be the guy. Now, Casey Thompson has led Texas’ offense to new heights.

As far as the top passers this season goes, Thompson barely breaks the top 10 thanks to only starting two games. With how explosive the offense has been over the past two games, he will continue to rise up the board.

Spencer Rattler was seen as the surefire passing yard leader before the season and so far, it’s true. However, fans in Norman do not seem too pleased with the former five-star quarterback, asking for Caleb Williams to replace him. Until further notice, though, Rattler is going to be Lincoln Riley’s man.

Texas Tech is the only program with two quarterbacks on the list. Starter Tyler Shough got injured last week, giving Henry Colombi some playing time.

Here are the top 10 passes in the Big 12 through Week 4:

Henry Colombi - Texas Tech

Tim Warner/Getty Images

332 yards | 3 TDs | 1 INT

Casey Thompson - Texas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

565 yards | 8 TDs | 2 INT

Spencer Sanders - Oklahoma State

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

599 yards | 4 TDs | 1 INT

Max Duggan - TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

717 yards | 7 TDs | 2 INTs

Jason Bean - Kansas

The Topeka Capital-Journal

732 yards | 5 TDs | 2 INTs

Gerry Bohanon - Baylor

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

828 yards | 7 TDs | 0 INTs

Tyler Shough - Texas Tech

Tim Warner/Getty Images

872 yards | 6 TDs | 3 INTs

Brock Purdy - Iowa State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

888 yards | 4 TDs | 4 INTs

Jarret Doege - West Virginia

Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

889 yards | 6 TDs | 4 INTs

Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma

Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

1017 yards | 8 TDs | 3 INTs

