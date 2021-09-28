Top 10 passers in the Big 12 through Week 4
Quarterback controversy has been riddled throughout the Big 12 this season, especially in Austin. When the season started out well with Hudson Card against Louisiana, he was thought to be the guy. Now, Casey Thompson has led Texas’ offense to new heights.
As far as the top passers this season goes, Thompson barely breaks the top 10 thanks to only starting two games. With how explosive the offense has been over the past two games, he will continue to rise up the board.
Spencer Rattler was seen as the surefire passing yard leader before the season and so far, it’s true. However, fans in Norman do not seem too pleased with the former five-star quarterback, asking for Caleb Williams to replace him. Until further notice, though, Rattler is going to be Lincoln Riley’s man.
Texas Tech is the only program with two quarterbacks on the list. Starter Tyler Shough got injured last week, giving Henry Colombi some playing time.
Here are the top 10 passes in the Big 12 through Week 4:
Henry Colombi - Texas Tech
Tim Warner/Getty Images
332 yards | 3 TDs | 1 INT
Casey Thompson - Texas
Tim Warner/Getty Images
565 yards | 8 TDs | 2 INT
Spencer Sanders - Oklahoma State
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
599 yards | 4 TDs | 1 INT
Max Duggan - TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
717 yards | 7 TDs | 2 INTs
Jason Bean - Kansas
The Topeka Capital-Journal
732 yards | 5 TDs | 2 INTs
Gerry Bohanon - Baylor
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
828 yards | 7 TDs | 0 INTs
Tyler Shough - Texas Tech
Tim Warner/Getty Images
872 yards | 6 TDs | 3 INTs
Brock Purdy - Iowa State
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
888 yards | 4 TDs | 4 INTs
Jarret Doege - West Virginia
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
889 yards | 6 TDs | 4 INTs
Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
1017 yards | 8 TDs | 3 INTs
