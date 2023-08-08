Who are the top 10 pass catchers in the Gadsden area? Ranking the best receivers and tight ends

The high school football season is coming up fast, just like a receiver sprinting down the field on a go route.

The Gadsden Times has ranked the top 10 wide receivers and tight ends around the Times coverage zone in the lead up to the season. With plenty of talent, including three players who earned All-State honors after the 2022 season, the passing catching corps are deep in the Gadsden area.

Here are the top 10 pass catchers in the Gadsden area:

TOP RUNNING BACKS: Who are the top 10 high school football running backs in the Gadsden area for 2023?

TOP LINEBACKERS: Who are the top-10 high school football linebackers in the Gadsden area

10. Eli Morton

Sardis, senior

Why chosen: Morton battled injury last year as a receiver/tight end combo but finished with 162 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-6, 220-pounds expect him to be a focal point of the Lions offense.

Sardis football's Eli Morton at Etowah County high school football media days on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

9. Ty Sullivan

Boaz, junior

Why chosen: Sullivan, a tight end, finished with 227 receiving yards and a touchdown last season.

8. Wade Dobbins

Boaz, junior

Why chosen: Dobbins finished with 30 catches for 375 yards and a touchdown last season.

7. Gavin Lang

Collinsville, N/A

Why chosen: Lang finished with 407 receiving yards on 20 catches, good for an average of more than 20 yards per catch.

6. Eli Motes

Coosa Christian, junior

Why chosen: Motes recorded 27 catches for 412 yards and two touchdowns last season. Motes plays both ways for the Conquerors, being rated the No. 5 linebacker in the Gadsden area.

Coosa Christian football's Eli Motes at Etowah County high school football media days on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

5. Jordan Bryan

Southside, junior

Why chosen: Bryan finished with 512 yards and two touchdowns. Bryan is paired 2,000-yard passer and all-state honorable mention Gauge Nesmith.

4. Jacob Kirby

Pisgah, junior

Why chosen: Kirby, paired with the No. 2 receiver Luke Gilbert. Kirby finished with 680 yards and eight touchdowns.

3. Ishmael Bethel

Piedmont, junior

Why chosen: Bethel earned second team all-state honors last year. This year he'll have to go without AHSAA record setter Jack Hayes as his quarterback though.

Piedmont's Ishmael Bethel celebrates a touchdown with teammate Conner Williams during high school football action against Westbrook in Rainbow City, Alabama September 29, 2022. (Dave Hyatt: The Gadsden Times)

2. Luke Gilbert

Pisgah, junior

Why chosen: Gilbert was a first team all-state selection last season. He had more than 1,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns and, in total, amassed more than 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns.

1. Ky'dric Fisher

Jacksonville, senior

Why chosen: Fisher earned first team all-state last year and is paired with Troy commit Jim Ogle at quarterback. He broke the Jacksonville receiving yard record with 1,242 yards on 61 catches, while adding 17 touchdowns.

TOP DEFENSIVE BACKS: Who are the top-10 high school football defensive backs in the Gadsden area

COOSA CHRISTIAN: Coosa Christian football ready to use semifinal loss as motivation entering 2023 season

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Here are the top 10 pass catchers in the Gadsden area?