Top 10 OT puts Oregon Ducks among top schools
The recruiting momentum continues for the Oregon Ducks when it comes to the offensive line. After picking up a prediction to land a commitment from 4-star OT Bennett Warren earlier in the week, the Ducks have also landed in a number of recruiting cutdowns as well.
New offensive line coach A’lique Terry appears to be putting in work.
The latest player to keep the Ducks in the mix is 4-star OT Andrew Sprague, a 6-foot-8, 275-pound player from Kansas City, Missouri. Sprague is rated by 247Sports as the No. 133 overall player in the 2024 class, and No. 12 OT in the nation.
Sprague has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his way out to the west coast in the coming months to check out the Ducks.
Andrew Sprague’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star OT Andrew “Chooch” Sprague is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’8 275 OT from Kansas City, MO is ranked as a Top 135 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 9 OT)
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 23, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
92
MO
OT
247Sports Composite
4
0.9342
MO
OT
Rivals
4
5.8
MO
OT
ESPN
4
81
MO
OT
On3 Recruiting
4
92
MO
OT
Vitals
Height
6-foot-6
Weight
290 pounds
Hometown
Kansas City, Missouri
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on February 20, 2023
Has yet to take a visit to Eugene
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Oklahoma Sooners
Michigan Wolverines
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
LSU Tigers
Stanford Cardinal
Missouri Tigers
Penn State Nittany Lions
Nebraska Cornhuskers
