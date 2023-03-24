Top 10 OT puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

The recruiting momentum continues for the Oregon Ducks when it comes to the offensive line. After picking up a prediction to land a commitment from 4-star OT Bennett Warren earlier in the week, the Ducks have also landed in a number of recruiting cutdowns as well.

New offensive line coach A’lique Terry appears to be putting in work.

The latest player to keep the Ducks in the mix is 4-star OT Andrew Sprague, a 6-foot-8, 275-pound player from Kansas City, Missouri. Sprague is rated by 247Sports as the No. 133 overall player in the 2024 class, and No. 12 OT in the nation.

Sprague has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his way out to the west coast in the coming months to check out the Ducks.

Andrew Sprague’s Recruiting Profile

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Andrew “Chooch” Sprague is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’8 275 OT from Kansas City, MO is ranked as a Top 135 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 9 OT) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/3NjhXP7FSI pic.twitter.com/53rI5O3Sr5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 23, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 92 MO OT 247Sports Composite 4 0.9342 MO OT Rivals 4 5.8 MO OT ESPN 4 81 MO OT On3 Recruiting 4 92 MO OT

Vitals

Height 6-foot-6 Weight 290 pounds Hometown Kansas City, Missouri Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on February 20, 2023

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Oklahoma Sooners

Michigan Wolverines

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

LSU Tigers

Stanford Cardinal

Missouri Tigers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Highlights

