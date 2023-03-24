Top 10 OT puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

The recruiting momentum continues for the Oregon Ducks when it comes to the offensive line. After picking up a prediction to land a commitment from 4-star OT Bennett Warren earlier in the week, the Ducks have also landed in a number of recruiting cutdowns as well.

New offensive line coach A’lique Terry appears to be putting in work.

The latest player to keep the Ducks in the mix is 4-star OT Andrew Sprague, a 6-foot-8, 275-pound player from Kansas City, Missouri. Sprague is rated by 247Sports as the No. 133 overall player in the 2024 class, and No. 12 OT in the nation.

Sprague has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his way out to the west coast in the coming months to check out the Ducks.

Andrew Sprague’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

92

MO

OT

247Sports Composite

4

0.9342

MO

OT

Rivals

4

5.8

MO

OT

ESPN

4

81

MO

OT

On3 Recruiting

4

92

MO

OT

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

290 pounds

Hometown

Kansas City, Missouri

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on February 20, 2023

  • Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • LSU Tigers

  • Stanford Cardinal

  • Missouri Tigers

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

