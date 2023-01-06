Top-10 OT in 2024 puts Ducks among his final schools
It’s been interesting to see a trend start to grow over the past year as we get a glimpse of what Oregon Ducks’ offensive line coach Adrian Klemm wants in his players. Now that we’ve got a year of Klemm on the job, and have been able to see the type of guys that he recruits to Eugene, it’s clear that one of the biggest attributes that he is looking for is pure size.
In the 2022 class, we saw Oregon sign guys like Josh Conerly, Dave Iuli, and Kawika Rogers, all of whom are over 6-foot-5, 290 pounds. In 2023, we saw the Ducks sign George Silva, who is 6-foot-7, 295, and get a transfer from Ajani Cornelius, who is 6-foot-4, 315 pounds.
Klemm appears to like big bodies on the OL, so he should be thrilled to see the Ducks land in the top 10 for 2024 4-star OT Michael Uini, a 6-foot-7, 290-pounder out of Texas.
Uini is rated as the No. 6 OT in 2024 and No. 112 overall player in the nation for next year’s class. He narrowed his recruitment down to 10 schools on Thursday, keeping the Ducks in the mix with teams like Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, and USC.
We will see in the coming months if Uini chooses to take a visit out to Eugene, but it’s clear that he’s looking at the Ducks early on in his recruitment.
Michael Uini’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
90
TX
OT
247Sports Composite
4
0.9464
TX
OT
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
OT
ESPN
4
85
TX
OT
On3 Recruiting
4
91
TX
OT
Vitals
Height
6-foot-7
Weight
290 pounds
Hometown
Copperas Cove, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon on October 21, 2022
Yet to take a visit to Eugene, Oregon
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
USC Trojans
TCU Horned Frogs
Baylor Bears
Florida Gators
Texas Longhorns
Nebraska Cornuskers
