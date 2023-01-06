Top-10 OT in 2024 puts Ducks among his final schools

It’s been interesting to see a trend start to grow over the past year as we get a glimpse of what Oregon Ducks’ offensive line coach Adrian Klemm wants in his players. Now that we’ve got a year of Klemm on the job, and have been able to see the type of guys that he recruits to Eugene, it’s clear that one of the biggest attributes that he is looking for is pure size.

In the 2022 class, we saw Oregon sign guys like Josh Conerly, Dave Iuli, and Kawika Rogers, all of whom are over 6-foot-5, 290 pounds. In 2023, we saw the Ducks sign George Silva, who is 6-foot-7, 295, and get a transfer from Ajani Cornelius, who is 6-foot-4, 315 pounds.

Klemm appears to like big bodies on the OL, so he should be thrilled to see the Ducks land in the top 10 for 2024 4-star OT Michael Uini, a 6-foot-7, 290-pounder out of Texas.

Uini is rated as the No. 6 OT in 2024 and No. 112 overall player in the nation for next year’s class. He narrowed his recruitment down to 10 schools on Thursday, keeping the Ducks in the mix with teams like Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, and USC.

We will see in the coming months if Uini chooses to take a visit out to Eugene, but it’s clear that he’s looking at the Ducks early on in his recruitment.

Michael Uini’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Michael Uini is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’8 295 OT from Copperas Cove, TX is ranked as the No. 6 OT in the ‘24 Class.https://t.co/BxA7LfMoDN pic.twitter.com/NCN29q1st6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 TX OT 247Sports Composite 4 0.9464 TX OT Rivals 4 5.8 TX OT ESPN 4 85 TX OT On3 Recruiting 4 91 TX OT

Vitals

Height 6-foot-7 Weight 290 pounds Hometown Copperas Cove, Texas Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on October 21, 2022

Yet to take a visit to Eugene, Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan Wolverines

USC Trojans

TCU Horned Frogs

Baylor Bears

Florida Gators

Texas Longhorns

Nebraska Cornuskers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire