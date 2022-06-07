Top 10 offensive recruits Texas has signed in the last five years
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Steve SarkisianAmerican football player and coach
Recruiting is one of the most important aspects of college football. Steve Sarkisian is off to a great start to his Texas tenure in the recruiting department after signing the No. 5 ranked class in the 2022 cycle.
Texas has a strong history of attracting major talent to its program. The Longhorns consistently finish inside the the top 10 despite not having tons of success on the field as of late.
Sarkisian’s recruiting pitch includes playing in an offensive system that has put many players in the NFL, the incoming move to the SEC, potential for lucrative NIL deals and much more.
While vital for a team’s success, recruiting is an impossible science to figure out. Every year some highly ranked prospects fan out and some underrated players shine.
Here is a look at the top 10 rated offensive recruits Texas has signed in the past five years. Transfers are not included on this list.
WR Xavier Worthy
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Ranking:
Class of 2021
Four-star
.9713
No. 4 wide receiver
QB Hudson Card
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking:
Class of 2020
Four-star
.9721
No. 2 quarterback
OL Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson entered the portal today. He was the highest rated Texas OL in almost a decade at the time.
He made one start in his three years.
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) March 31, 2022
Ranking:
Class of 2019
Four-star
.9722
No. 8 offensive lineman
WR Jake Smith
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Ranking:
Class of 2019
Four-star
.9752
No. 8 wide receiver
WR Jordan Whittington
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking:
Class of 2019
Five-star
.9836
No. 2 athlete
OL Kelvin Banks
🤘 @Kelvinbanksjr12 pic.twitter.com/MtUtFIBGXc
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 29, 2022
Ranking:
Class of 2022
Five-star
.9842
No. 3 offensive tackle
RB Bijan Robinson
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking:
Class of 2020
Five-star
.9928
No. 1 running back
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Ranking:
Class of 2021
Five-star
.9932
No. 1 athlete
WR Bru McCoy
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking:
Class of 2019
Five-star
.9944
No. 1 athlete
OL Devon Campbell
Staying home ! #HookEm #22EFFECT #BeenOne 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/J72uf494J2
— Devon J. Campbell (@d1campbell_) February 3, 2022
Ranking:
Class of 2022
Five-star
.9944
No. 1 offensive guard
1
1
1
1
1
1