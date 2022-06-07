Top 10 offensive recruits Texas has signed in the last five years

Recruiting is one of the most important aspects of college football. Steve Sarkisian is off to a great start to his Texas tenure in the recruiting department after signing the No. 5 ranked class in the 2022 cycle.

Texas has a strong history of attracting major talent to its program. The Longhorns consistently finish inside the the top 10 despite not having tons of success on the field as of late.

Sarkisian’s recruiting pitch includes playing in an offensive system that has put many players in the NFL, the incoming move to the SEC, potential for lucrative NIL deals and much more.

While vital for a team’s success, recruiting is an impossible science to figure out. Every year some highly ranked prospects fan out and some underrated players shine.

Here is a look at the top 10 rated offensive recruits Texas has signed in the past five years. Transfers are not included on this list.

WR Xavier Worthy

Ranking:

Class of 2021

Four-star

.9713

No. 4 wide receiver

QB Hudson Card

Ranking:

Class of 2020

Four-star

.9721

No. 2 quarterback

OL Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson entered the portal today. He was the highest rated Texas OL in almost a decade at the time. He made one start in his three years. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) March 31, 2022

Ranking:

Class of 2019

Four-star

.9722

No. 8 offensive lineman

WR Jake Smith

Ranking:

Class of 2019

Four-star

.9752

No. 8 wide receiver

WR Jordan Whittington

Ranking:

Class of 2019

Five-star

.9836

No. 2 athlete

OL Kelvin Banks

Ranking:

Class of 2022

Five-star

.9842

No. 3 offensive tackle

RB Bijan Robinson

Ranking:

Class of 2020

Five-star

.9928

No. 1 running back

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Ranking:

Class of 2021

Five-star

.9932

No. 1 athlete

WR Bru McCoy

Ranking:

Class of 2019

Five-star

.9944

No. 1 athlete

OL Devon Campbell

Ranking:

Class of 2022

Five-star

.9944

No. 1 offensive guard

