Top 10 offensive recruits Texas has signed in the last five years

Chandler Mumme
·2 min read
In this article:
Recruiting is one of the most important aspects of college football. Steve Sarkisian is off to a great start to his Texas tenure in the recruiting department after signing the No. 5 ranked class in the 2022 cycle.

Texas has a strong history of attracting major talent to its program. The Longhorns consistently finish inside the the top 10 despite not having tons of success on the field as of late.

Sarkisian’s recruiting pitch includes playing in an offensive system that has put many players in the NFL, the incoming move to the SEC, potential for lucrative NIL deals and much more.

While vital for a team’s success, recruiting is an impossible science to figure out. Every year some highly ranked prospects fan out and some underrated players shine.

Here is a look at the top 10 rated offensive recruits Texas has signed in the past five years. Transfers are not included on this list.

WR Xavier Worthy

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Ranking:

  • Class of 2021

  • Four-star

  • .9713

  • No. 4 wide receiver

QB Hudson Card

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking:

  • Class of 2020

  • Four-star

  • .9721

  • No. 2 quarterback

OL Tyler Johnson

Ranking:

  • Class of 2019

  • Four-star

  • .9722

  • No. 8 offensive lineman

WR Jake Smith

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Ranking:

  • Class of 2019

  • Four-star

  • .9752

  • No. 8 wide receiver

WR Jordan Whittington

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking:

  • Class of 2019

  • Five-star

  • .9836

  • No. 2 athlete

OL Kelvin Banks

Ranking:

  • Class of 2022

  • Five-star

  • .9842

  • No. 3 offensive tackle

RB Bijan Robinson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking:

  • Class of 2020

  • Five-star

  • .9928

  • No. 1 running back

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Ranking:

  • Class of 2021

  • Five-star

  • .9932

  • No. 1 athlete

WR Bru McCoy

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking:

  • Class of 2019

  • Five-star

  • .9944

  • No. 1 athlete

OL Devon Campbell

Ranking:

  • Class of 2022

  • Five-star

  • .9944

  • No. 1 offensive guard

