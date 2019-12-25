Top 10 offensive linemen of the decade

As the decade comes to a close, we’re creating Top 10 lists for 2010 to 2019. This is our Top 10 offensive linemen broken down specifically by position, with two centers, four guards and four tackles listed as a first team (1-5) and a second team (6-10).

1. Joe Thomas, OT, Browns: One of the best players of the decade played for one of the worst teams of the decade. In the eight seasons Thomas played this decade, the Browns went 29-99. But Thomas made the Pro Bowl seven times and All-Pro five times before retiring after the 2017 season. His next stop is Canton.

2. Zack Martin, OG, Cowboys: Remember in 2014 when the Cowboys had a decision with the 16th overall choice: Martin or quarterback Johnny Manziel? Manziel lasted only two seasons, playing only 15 games. Martin has turned into a generational player, already one of the best guards in NFL history. Martin made his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl this season and likely will add his fourth career All-Pro honor next week. If he stays healthy, Martin should challenge the 11 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro honors Larry Allen had with the Cowboys. Martin has five holding penalties and has allowed 11.5 sacks, according to STATS, Inc., in the 93 career games he has played.

3. Tyron Smith, OT, Cowboys: The Cowboys made Smith the ninth overall choice in 2011. He has made the Pro Bowl the past seven seasons and twice has earned All-Pro. Smith is in his ninth season but only 29. He has had various injuries in recent seasons, including back issues, and it has kept him from being as dominant as he once was. But Smith, who has 32 holding penalties and 34 sacks allowed this decade, per STATS, Inc., is having a career worthy of Canton.

4. Marshal Yanda, OG, Ravens: Yanda was in his fourth season and not a full-time starter when the decade opened. He ended up starting 140 of the 159 possible games played so far in the decade (before Sunday’s season finale) and made the Pro Bowl eight times and All-Pro twice. He could earn All-Pro honors for a third time next week, though Quenton Nelson entered that honor last season at left guard. Yanda has eight holding penalties and 17.5 sacks allowed this decade, per STATS, Inc.

5. Maurkice Pouncey, C, Steelers: The Steelers made him the 18th overall choice in 2010. He has made 121 starts with 11 holding penalties and 13.25 sacks allowed, per STATS, Inc., in his career. Pouncey has eight Pro Bowls and two All-Pro honors, and he was voted second-team All-Pro three times.

Second-team offensive line

6. Jason Peters, OT, Eagles: Peters has remained among the top offensive linemen all decade. He has made the Pro Bowl six times and All-Pro twice this decade. He, Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson have formed one of the league’s dominant offensive lines since 2013 when the Eagles drafted Johnson in the first round.

7. Jason Kelce, C, Eagles: The Eagles drafted Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. He started all 16 games as a rookie. In his nine seasons this decade, Kelce has made the Pro Bowl three times and All-Pro twice. He has 26 holding penalties and 11 sacks allowed, per STATS, Inc., in his 125 games played.

8. Jahri Evans, OG, Saints, Packers: Evans was a rock at right guard for the Saints for seven seasons in the decade. He closed out his career with the Packers in 2017. In eight seasons in the decade, Evans made five Pro Bowls and three times was All-Pro.

9. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Bengals, Rams: Playing in Cincinnati the first 11 seasons of his career, Whitworth did not get his full due. It wasn’t until his seventh season — in 2012 — that Whitworth made his first Pro Bowl. He ended up making the Pro Bowl four times and All-Pro twice in 10 seasons in the decade. He has 35 holding penalties and 33.5 sacks allowed this decade, per STATS, Inc.

10. Mike Iupati, OG, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks: The 49ers made Iupati a first-round choice in 2010. He started all 16 games as a rookie and played 129 games this decade for three teams. Iupati earned Pro Bowl honors four times and All-Pro in 2012. He has 18 holding penalties and 28.5 sacks allowed, per STATS, Inc.