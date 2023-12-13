Netflix: Canadian-filmed shows top the list of 10 most-watched titles

From January to June 2023, "The Night Agent," "Ginny & Georgia" and "Fubar" were among the most-watched shows, movies on the streaming site

Canada has been a significant filming hub for Netflix in recent years, and several of the movies and shows shot in this country are among the most popular on the streaming site.

According to a report from Netflix titled "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report," The Night Agent, Ginny & Georgia Season 1 and Season 2, and Fubar were among the top 10 most watched titles on the streaming site from January to June 2023, based on hours viewed.

The Night Agent, starring Gabriel Basso, was filmed in British Columbia and also features a number of Canadians actors, including Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Christopher Shyer and Greyston Holt.

The moments in the series set in Washington, D.C. and Maryland were actually filmed in Vancouver. Maple Ridge, specifically Golden Ears Provincial Park, is also present in The Night Agent as the location of Rose's (Luciane Buchanan) family cottage.

Additionally, Shelter Island Marina in Richmond is a stand in location for a marina in Maryland, and Minnekhada Lodge in Coquitlam is used a part of of Camp David in The Night Agent.

Both seasons of Ginny & Georgia are filmed in Ontario, specifically in locations around Toronto and Coburg.

Coburg is used to depict the New England town of Wellsbury. Ginny & Georgia, but Georgia and Ginny Miller's (Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry) Wellsbury home is located in the west end of Toronto.

Canadian actors in Ginny & Georgia include Jennifer Robertson, Raymond Ablack, Sara Waisglass, Kaitie Douglas and Chelsea Clark.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's series Fubar was also filmed in Ontario, across Toronto, Mississauga and Oakville, for moments in the show set in the state of New York, Belgium, Moldova and Kazakhstan.

Canadian actors in Fubar include Barbara Eve Harris, Buckley, Jay Baruchel and Devon Bostick.

Top 10 most watched movies and TV shows on Netflix, from January to June 2023:

10. Fubar Season 1

Premiere date: May 25, 2023

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter

Creator: Nick Santora

Hours viewed: 266,200,000

9. Ginny & Georgia Season 1

Premiere date: Feb. 24, 2021

Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Diesel La Torraca, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack

Creator: Sarah Lampert

Hours viewed: 302,100,000

8. Outer Banks Season 3

Premiere date: Feb. 23, 2023

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, J.D., Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, Austin North

Creators: Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke

Hours viewed: 402,500,000

7. La Reina Del Sur Season 3

Premiere date: Dec. 30, 2022

Cast: Kate del Castillo, Raoul Bova, Humberto Zurita

Creators: Roberto Stopello, Lina Uribe, Darío Villegas

Hours viewed: 429,600,000

6. You Season 4

Premiere date: Feb. 9, 2023

Cast: Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Lukas Gage, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers, Greg Kinnear, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng

Creators: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble

Hours viewed: 440,600,000

5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Premiere date: May 4, 2023

Cast: India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Arsema Thomas

Creator: Shonda Rhimes

Hours viewed: 503,000,000

4. Wednesday Season 1

Premiere date: Nov. 23, 2022

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Riki Lindhome, Joy Sunday, Fred Armisen

Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Hours viewed: 507,700,000

3. The Glory Season 1

Premiere date: Dec. 30, 2022

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon

Creators: Kim Eun-sook, An Gil-ho

Hours viewed: 622,800,000

2. Ginny & Georgia Season 2

Premiere date: Jan. 5, 2023

Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Diesel La Torraca, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack

Creator: Sarah Lampert

Hours viewed: 665,100,000

1. The Night Agent Season 1

Premiere date: March 23, 2023

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Hong Chau

Creator: Shawn Ryan

Hours viewed: 812,100,000